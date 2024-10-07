Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Mel Stride backs James Cleverly as next Tory leader

    By By Helen Corbett,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqsjz_0vxbXAO500
    Conservative Party leadership candidate James Cleverly delivers a speech during the Conservative Party conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire

    Mel Stride has backed James Cleverly to be the next Tory leader.

    The ex-work and pensions secretary, who is now shadowing his former Cabinet role, was eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest in the second round.

    Mr Stride posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The Conservative Party needs to rebuild trust on economic competence, cutting migration and reforming public services. Strong, clear and measured. James has what it takes.”

    Former party chairman and foreign and home secretary Mr Cleverly was the “standout candidate” at the Conservative Party conference last week when the four remaining leadership hopefuls set out their pitches to members, Mr Stride wrote in The Telegraph.

    “We need a leader who both gets the need for the rapid reform of our party machine but who can also reach across the party and appeal to our broad base.

    “Someone who has experience in government, the party, and is an effective communicator,” he wrote.

    Mr Cleverly is the current bookmakers’ favourite to replace Rishi Sunak.

    At the party conference, he urged party members to be “more normal” and “sell Conservatism with a smile”.

    Mr Stride said he was “absolutely right”.

    “We need to be the very best version of ourselves if we are to get back to winning ways,” he said.

    “Strong, clear and measured. That is how we will win back voters that we lost to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform. It is also how we will encourage those that stayed at home to come out and vote for us again at the next opportunity.”

    Conservative MPs will hold votes on Tuesday and Wednesday to narrow the four candidates down to two before the full party membership picks the leader.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Watch: Starmer faces PMQs grilling on Labour turmoil as Tory leadership takes shape
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Tory MPs start voting to whittle leadership hopefuls down to final two
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Independent1 day ago
    Toddler found dead in a pushchair in a bathroom had suffered ‘cruel’ abuse
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Major route closed as flood warnings continue
    The Independent10 hours ago
    ‘Significant possibility’ missing woman entered the river, police say
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Two people found dead at property believed to be man, 74, and woman, 72 – police
    The Independent2 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent9 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Police marksman ‘was fractions of a second away from firing gun at Chris Kaba’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police release image of smiling man after woman, 18, raped on night out in Newcastle
    The Independent10 hours ago
    White House joins Reddit to share urgent Hurricane Milton update
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Your rights as thousands of UK tourists’ flights cancelled amid storm’s threat to life
    The Independent11 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Dad’s warning after feeling in fingers turns out to be incurable brain cancer
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Big Brother viewers all make same complaint about this year’s lineup
    The Independent2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Fact check: Crown Prosecution Service decides which cases to charge
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Girl, 12, suffers life-changing injuries in vicious dog attack
    The Independent1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria2 hours ago
    Trainee police officer faced bullying and racism at work before death, father tells inquest
    The Independent2 days ago
    Do they need to see used tampons? The proof that medical misogyny starts in school
    The Independent1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Range Rover driver murders cyclist over immigration probe at restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy