Israeli ambassador invokes Mahsa Amini’s name in criticism of Iran regime

Israel 's ambassador to the UK invoked Mahsa Amini 's name in her criticism of the Iranian regime as she defended strikes against Hezbollah .

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday’s (6 October) episode of her BBC show, Tzipi Hotovely said the world "needs to prevent [ Iran 's] nuclear abilities.

"If this is what Iran is doing without nuclear abilities, can you imagine what this regime of terror, this regime that killed and executed Mahsa Amini... can do?"

Ms Hotovely referenced the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran in 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly violating a mandatory headscarf law.