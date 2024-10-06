Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Grandparents forfeiting holidays to save money for grandchildren – survey

    By Neil Lancefield,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEomJ_0vwEbnhE00
    Millions of UK grandparents are avoiding booking holidays so they can save money to give to their grandchildren, a new survey suggests (Alamy/PA)

    Millions of UK grandparents are avoiding booking holidays so they can save money to give to their grandchildren, a new survey suggests.

    One in seven grandparents (16%) are forfeiting holidays so they can financially support their youngest loved ones, the poll commissioned by cruise company Ambassador Cruise Line indicated.

    The survey suggested other ways grandparents are making sacrifices so they can pass on more cash include holding back on socialising with friends (12%) and remortgaging their home (8%).

    We are proud to champion this amazing generation

    Christian Verhounig, Ambassador Cruise Line

    The poll also indicated 40% of people in the UK have turned to their grandparents for money, while grandparents who spend time looking after their grandchildren clock up an average of 24.6 hours of childcare per month even though 38% receive nothing in return.

    Ambassador Cruise Line has launched a campaign for Grandparents’ Day – which falls on Sunday – to be afforded the same status as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

    Christian Verhounig, chief executive of the company, which caters primarily for the over-50s market, said: “ Grandparents are the anchors of the family and Ambassador Cruise Line wants to provide a platform for people to recognise how important they truly are.

    “Grandparents offer valuable wisdom, comfort and lessons to the younger generation, as well as support in times of need.

    “We are proud to champion this amazing generation.”

    – The survey of 2,100 UK adults was conducted by research company Mortar Research in September.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A walking expert says 10,000 steps a day could be insignificant if you don’t consider this one other factor
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Heinz apologises after new ad featuring Black family sparks outrage
    The Independent2 days ago
    Janey Godley reveals the worst thing about dying as she approaches ‘the end of it’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Powerful MRI scan reveals brainstem damage linked to long Covid symptoms – study
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Big Brother viewers all make same complaint about this year’s lineup
    The Independent1 day ago
    Two people found dead at property believed to be man, 74, and woman, 72 – police
    The Independent1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Kamala Harris reveals what kind of gun she has in 60 Minutes interview
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Nasa spacecraft receives laser signal from 290 million miles away
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Justin Timberlake fan mortified after singer spots her committing faux-pas during concert
    The Independent3 hours ago
    Custodian followed home and shot ‘execution-style’ after argument over gym etiquette
    The Independent18 hours ago
    People may be misdiagnosed with high blood pressure ‘due to arm position’
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Scientists reveal the one trick to make your dog understand what you’re saying
    The Independent1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Nadiya Hussein says she’s been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases in shock health update
    The Independent5 hours ago
    Trump goes into third person to talk about how Barron ‘likes his father a lot’ to describe moment teen learned of rally shooting
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Pizza Hut worker executed manager ‘in cold blood’ then stuffed body in trash bag over $7k inheritance
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne admits she celebrated engagement in her father’s rehab room
    The Independent2 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy