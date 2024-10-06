Open in App
    Ukraine-Russia war latest: Harris sets terms for Putin peace talks as Kyiv faces hypersonic missile attack

    By Alexander Butler and Arpan Rai,

    2 days ago

    Kamala Harris has said Ukraine will need to be in the room for any peace talks to negotiate a solution to end the Russian invasion.

    “Ukraine must have a say in the future,” she told CBS News during an interview on 60 Minutes.

    Asked if she would meet Vladimir Putin one-on-one to negotiate peace, she Democratic presidential hopeful said: “Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no... There will be no success in ending that war without Ukraine and the UN charter participating in what that success looks like,” she said.

    Putin’s forces yesterday launched a hypersonic missile barrage at Kyiv , hours after a Ukrainian strike started a fire at Moscow’s largest oil depot in occupied Crimea .

    Ukrainian troops were forced to down at least two eight-metre long Kinzhal missiles fired at Kyiv while another hit an airfield 170 miles further west in Starokostyantyniv. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a nuclear-capable, Russian air-launched ballistic missile , described as a “next-generation” weapon by Putin in 2018.

    In the Donbas, Russian forces have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukraine frontline city of Toretsk, Ukraine’s military said last night.

