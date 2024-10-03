Open in App
    The Independent

    Phillipson: GCSE pupils should have post-Covid support in exams for three years

    By Eleanor Busby,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npiFt_0vt2b9fr00
    Exam aids have been given to GCSE pupils in England in mathematics, physics and combined science since 2022 (PA) PA Wire

    Pupils taking maths, physics and combined science GCSEs will not need to memorise formulae and equations for their exams for the next three years, the Education Secretary has said.

    Bridget Phillipson has asked England’s exams regulator Ofqual to continue providing formulae and equation sheets to GCSE pupils in these subjects in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to recognise pandemic disruption.

    Exam aids have been given to GCSE pupils in England in mathematics, physics and combined science since 2022 to limit the impact of Covid-19 on learning.

    Students will not need to memorise the usual formulae and equations for GCSE mathematics, physics and combined science qualifications being taken in 2025, 2026 and 2027

    Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

    Last year, the previous Conservative government said formulae and equation sheets would no longer be available to pupils in 2025 as normal exam arrangements would return.

    But in a letter to Sir Ian Bauckham, Ofqual’s chief regulator, Ms Phillipson said stakeholders have suggested that removing the exam aids offered to pupils in England in recent years would be “premature”.

    She said evidence shows that the pandemic “continues to have an impact on students who missed out on vital years of education and development”.

    Ofqual has launched a consultation which will seek views on continuing to require exam boards to provide formulae and equation sheets to GCSE pupils as they have done in previous years.

    Ms Phillipson said: “I have concluded that the approach taken in 2022, 2023 and 2024 should continue, and therefore that students will not need to memorise the usual formulae and equations for GCSE mathematics, physics and combined science qualifications being taken in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

    “Students will continue to be expected to understand and use these formulae and equations, maintaining high standards for what students must study.”

    The Education Secretary added that there may be “future changes” as a result of the Government’s independent curriculum and assessment review.

    To support this continued change in subject content expectations, Ofqual will now consult on adaptations to the assessment requirements for these subjects

    Sir Ian Bauckham, Ofqual

    In his response to Ms Phillipson, Sir Ian said: “Thank you for setting out your decision that students taking these qualifications in 2025, 2026 and 2027 should not have to recall but should be able to use the usual formulae and equations.

    “To support this continued change in subject content expectations, Ofqual will now consult on adaptations to the assessment requirements for these subjects.”

    The consultation on the plans, which was launched on Thursday, will be open for a fortnight.

    He added: “It is important that there is clarity for teachers and students so they know, as soon as possible, what changes will be made to the exams for which they are preparing.”

    Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at the school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “We very much welcome this decision from the Education Secretary which affirms what our members have been calling for.

    “School leaders have consistently asked that the formulae sheets for GCSE mathematics and the equation sheets for GCSE physics and combined science are kept in place for all future exam series.

    “For students to identify the right formula to use, apply it to the information given and work out an answer is a valid assessment of their knowledge and understanding; there is no need for an additional test of memory.”

    Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “It is something that we have long argued for and is an important recognition that the legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic is still with us and that it continues to impact upon students whose education was disrupted.

    “We hope that this will lead to a permanent change. The exam system should not be a test of memory but of the ability of students to apply knowledge and learning.

    “We hope that the Government’s independent curriculum and assessment review will help to usher in a more enlightened exam system.”

