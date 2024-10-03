Experts reveal how much sleep your age group should be getting every night

Some women going through menopause experience insomnia (Alamy/PA)

It is widely known that adults should get around seven to nine hours of sleep per night at any age.

But each stage of life comes with its own set of biological, cognitive and developmental needs, which can significantly affect our sleeping habits.

Alongside this, the stress and responsibilities of different stages of adulthood can drastically impact our quality of sleep.

With this in mind, here experts reveal how much sleep each age group should get a night:

Early adulthood: 18-25

Young adults tend to go to bed later at night and prefer a lie-in in the morning (Alamy/PA)”During this age period, cognitive functions, emotional regulation and the maturation of the brain’s prefrontal cortex (responsible for decision-making and impulse control) are all heavily influenced by adequate sleep,” says Denise Iordache, sleep therapist and founder of JoySpace Therapy .

Therefore, between seven and nine hours of sleep every night is needed to support brain development, learning and memory consolidation.

“Young adults benefit from high melatonin production, meaning they find it easier to get to and stay asleep,” says Dr Hana Patel, NHS GP and resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep . “However, they are more likely to have shifting circadian rhythms, going to bed later at night and preferring to lie in in the morning.”

Young adults: 26-44

Once people reach full adulthood, their bodies and brains are fully developed, and their circadian rhythms tend to stabilise.

“During this period, circadian rhythm stabilises, with most adults being able to maintain regular sleep patterns,” says Iordache. “Melatonin production starts to decline slightly with age, but sleep-wake cycles remain relatively stable.”

Many adults in this age range have busy schedules, so maintaining consistent bedtimes and wake-up times is important for overall health and wellbeing.

“Adequate sleep during this period is important for cognitive function, physical health, and stress management.” explains Theresa Schnorbach, psychologist and sleep expert at Emma – The Sleep Company . “However, work and family responsibilities may impact adults’ sleep schedules.”

Iordache adds: “Their bodies still recover well from sleep, but insufficient rest can lead to fatigue, affecting physical and mental health.”

Middle-age: 45-59

As people reach middle age, their body’s efficiency at repairing itself may start to decline.

“Those aged between 45-59 may need slightly more sleep to feel fully rested and recover from daily activities,” says Schnorbach. “They also might experience more difficulty falling and staying asleep.”

People in this age group might also start going to bed earlier. “Circadian rhythms may start to shift, with a tendency to feel tired earlier in the evening,” adds Iordache.

Hormonal changes can also have a big impact on middle aged people’s quality of sleep, especially in women who are going through perimenopause and menopause.

“During menopause, patients often report nights of disturbed sleep,” explains Patel. “This is common for people experiencing menopause, as swinging oestrogen levels can cause night sweats, heat intolerance, insomnia and occasionally nightmares.”

Mature adults: 60+

Senior man and woman in bed together struggling to sleep

“During this life stage, sleep becomes crucial for maintaining cognitive function and immune health,” explains Iordache. “Aging bodies require more time to recover but factors like health conditions, medication use, and changes in circadian rhythms may affect sleep patterns.”

Older adults often experience a natural shift in circadian rhythms.

“Circadian rhythm often shifts earlier, leading to earlier bedtimes and wake times,” explains Schnorbach. “Melatonin production may also decrease.”

People over 60 are also more likely to experience sleeping issues. “Older adults are also more prone to conditions like sleep apnoea and insomnia, and many adults over 60 experience poor sleep,” says Patel.

Consistency is key to improve quality. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed,” says Schnorbach.

Make sure you are getting as much exposure to the sunlight during the day as possible, too.

“Natural sunlight exposure can boost your energy levels, improve mood, and regulate your sleep-wake cycle,” explains Schnorbach. “Sunlight helps your body produce serotonin, which later converts to melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep.”

Engaging in relaxation techniques before bed can also help calm your mind and prepare you for sleep. “Incorporate calming activities like journaling or reading to help clear your mind and reduce stress,” suggests Schnorbach.