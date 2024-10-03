Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Poll shows America’s millionaires back Harris over Trump — even the over-60s

    By Alicja Hagopian,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIGuc_0vt1Nt2D00
    Despite being a billionaire himself, former president Trump doesn’t enjoy the support of most wealthy Americans AP

    America ’s wealthy classes are supporting Kamala Harris this November, according to new research, despite Donald Trump ’s previous record of tax cuts for the rich .

    The Arton Capital Affluence & Elections Survey polled 1,031 Americans with a net worth of at least $1 million. The survey found that 52 per cent of millionaires will be voting for Harris next month, with just 42 per cent for Trump.

    This marks a 10-point lead for Harris among some of America’s wealthiest voters. For comparison, the latest national polls are showing a 2 to 3 point lead for Harris overall.

    Millionaires make up approximately 7 per cent of the population. Those millionaires who have over $5 million in assets are more evenly split on Harris (45 per cent) and Trump (44 per cent) than those with less. Over one in ten still unsure of how they will vote (11 per cent).

    Harris has the strongest lead among millennial millionaires, 61 percent of whom will vote for the Democratic candidate (with Trump at 35 percent).

    Just 4 percent of millionaires surveyed were in Gen-Z; but this generation is the more likely to lean to Trump, with a 17-point lead over Harris. It’s important to note that the small sample size of young millionaires means that this demographic is likely to be skewed.

    Another surprising finding from the survey is that a third of America’s wealthy are considering leaving the US if Trump wins the election; with another third considering an exit if Harris wins. It appears that, though wealthy voters are leaning to Harris in this election, both possible presidencies are sending alarm bells with regards to the economy and taxation.

    Around half of all millionaires are concerned about tax increases under both Trump and Harris governments. This includes 1 in 5 of millionaires voting for Harris.

    While Harris and the Democrats traditionally stand behind higher taxes on the wealthy, she has recently proposed policies which will limit long-term capital gains tax to 28 percent for millionaires, as a way to encourage national investment .

    On the other hand Trump, who himself has a net worth of $3.9 billion (according to latest Forbes estimates), has long advocated for tax cuts and breaks for corporations and wealthy Americans .

    Yet most recently, Trump has reversed his public stance and suggested he would increase tax for the rich , saying: “When it comes time to negotiate, I feel less concerned with the rich than I do with the middle class.”

    Armand Arton, founder of Arton Capital (which advises clients on citizenship through investment), said: “Our survey has revealed just how tired many Americans are of the rising political division at home. Many are now looking to hedge their bets and secure a ‘plan B’ residence overseas, regardless of the outcome of the election.

    “We saw a similar trend amongst the young in a recent survey of wealthy British and French citizens. Clearly, the disillusionment with the political climate seen among the rich is not confined to America alone.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    Tom Henrich
    9m ago
    Trump sounded like an idiot during the debate with Kamala Harris. Donad Trump is a Disgrace to our Wonderful Country!!!!!!!you won't Disgraceful our Wonderful Country.
    Charlie Arrick
    21m ago
    YES WE DO!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com16 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
    The Independent16 hours ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump ‘launched curse word rant against immigrants’ during private donors’ dinner
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Melania Trump went on Fox News to discuss her memoir and no one asked her about being pro-abortion
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    ‘Make Them Riot’: Trump Campaign Staffer Tried to ‘Sow Confusion’ During 2020 Vote Count, Per DOJ Filing
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Michigan reporter confronts Vance: 'Why did you not answer the question last night?'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The anti-Trump Republicans who are backing Harris' 2024 campaign
    Axios1 day ago
    Horrified tourists flee as man shot dead at luxury Cancun resort
    The Independent2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather after Hurricane Helene kills 215 in the US
    The Independent1 day ago
    Rapper Lucas Coly cause of death revealed
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Harris gaining ground among women on economy: Survey
    The Hill1 day ago
    Twin babies and their mother killed in Hurricane Helene as death toll rises to 215
    The Independent1 day ago
    'The View' co-host Joy Behar accuses Melania Trump of lying about her abortion stance: 'It's a big scam'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Fox News Host: New Jack Smith Docs Show Trump 'Resorted to Crime' to Stay in Power
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Trump-Vance plan for mass deportations would be "devastating" to the economy, report finds
    Salon2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Ben Affleck Told He’ll ‘Never Get Rid’ of Jennifer Lopez as He Stresses During Cigarette Break: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such a Downtrodden Person’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Black man details alleged beating at the hands of a white supremacist group in Boston
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Citing Trump, Biden says he can’t guarantee election will be peaceful in president’s first remarks from White House press room
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Vance says Trump won the 2020 election - then doubles down on the lie in new interview
    The Independent1 day ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Independent2 days ago
    New Poll: VP Kamala Harris Showing Narrow Lead In Swing States
    NewsOne2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy