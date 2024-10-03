Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Doctors issue warning for upcoming ‘tripledemic’

    By Camilla Foster,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309u8a_0vt1NEHm00
    Viruses circulate together, putting pressure on the NHS

    The term ‘tripledemic’ has hit headlines this week as the NHS begins its Covid and flu vaccine roll-out for vulnerable adults.

    As the cold weather sets in, many of us have experienced a decline in health, and this may be due to a trio of viruses that are currently circulating around the UK.

    Older people, care home residents and people with health conditions are all eligible for vaccinations, with jabs set to be given from Thursday.

    The latest roll-out comes after health officials raised concerns about a fall in the uptake of the flu vaccine after it emerged the illness had caused at least 18,000 deaths in the last two years.

    But what is a ‘tripledemic’? And how can we protect ourselves against the nasty winter viruses that are doing the rounds?

    What is a ‘tripledemic’?

    “A ‘tripledemic’ refers to side-by-side outbreaks of three respiratory illnesses, typically occurring during the autumn and winter seasons,” explains Dr Chun Tang, a GP at Pall Mall . “In recent years, it’s been used to describe the simultaneous spread of Covid-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

    “Each of these viruses can cause severe illness, especially in vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems.”

    “It is of particular concern now because, as these viruses circulate together, they can put pressure on the NHS due to a greater influx of patients,” says Tang.

    Do RSV, flu and Covid-19 have similar symptoms?

    “RSV, flu, and Covid share many overlapping symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, and fatigue, which can make it difficult to tell the difference between them,” notes Tang.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzR7Q_0vt1NEHm00
    Fever is a symptom of all three (Alamy/PA)

    However, some are some key differences to look out for.

    “Covid-19 may lead to a loss of taste or smell and more frequent breathing difficulties,” highlights Tang. “RSV often causes wheezing and is more likely to affect infants, while the flu tends to hit quickly with sudden fever and body aches.

    “If you’re unsure, testing can confirm which virus is responsible.”

    Tang urges anyone whose symptoms become severe or worsen over time to contact their local GP, especially if you have trouble breathing, persistent high fever, confusion, or chest pain.

    “For infants, seek medical attention if they are struggling to breathe, are dehydrated, or if the child becomes unusually lethargic,” he adds.

    Is it possible to get all three viruses at the same time?

    “Yes, it’s possible to contract more than one of these viruses together,” warns Tang. “Being infected with multiple respiratory viruses can increase the severity of illness and make it harder for the body to recover, especially for those with weakened immune systems or existing health conditions.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpsTd_0vt1NEHm00
    Young children and older adults are most at risk

    “The people most vulnerable to severe illness from a tripledemic include young children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or weakened immune systems,” says Tang.

    “Babies under the age of one, especially those born prematurely, are at higher risk from RSV, while older adults and those with chronic conditions may face more serious complications from the flu and Covid-19.”

    Treatment depends on the virus causing the illness.

    “Flu and Covid-19 have antiviral medications available, but they work best when started early,” explains Tang. “RSV typically requires supportive care, such as fluids, rest, and fever control, though severe cases in infants may require hospitalisation.

    “For all three, the focus is on managing symptoms – hydration, rest, and medication to control fever and discomfort.”

    You can protect yourself by keeping up to date with available vaccines.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmmKt_0vt1NEHm00
    Doctor giving a patient a flu vaccine

    “There are vaccines for flu and Covid-19, and this year an RSV vaccine has been approved for older adults,” highlights Tang. “Vaccination is crucial for reducing the risk of severe illness.”

    Eligible people can book in for a vaccination via the NHS website, the NHS app, or by calling 119 for free.

    Practicing good hygiene is also very important.

    “Regular hand washing, mask-wearing in crowded places, and staying home when sick can help reduce the spread,” says Tang.

    Taking vitamin D supplements can also help support immune health.

    “Many older adults are at risk of vitamin D deficiency, particularly in winter when sunlight exposure is low,” explains Tang. “While vitamin D can help boost overall immunity, it’s not a specific treatment for these viruses.

    “However, ensuring adequate levels through supplements or diet may help reduce the risk of respiratory infections.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 57
    Add a Comment
    Busta nut
    1d ago
    no more vaccines for me I've lived 64 years been through COVID at least twice that I know of fully vaccinated and still got the virus thankfully mild haven't had a flu or virus or a cold in many years I'll take my chances ✌️ out 🖐️
    Busta nut
    1d ago
    hopefully I get the triple crown and get off this hellhole 🖐️🖐️🖐️🖐️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent23 hours ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Girl, 14, accused of beating her 79-year-old grandmother to death after teen moved from Ukraine
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman found mummified in flat after three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ in calendar, inquest hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather after Hurricane Helene kills 215 in the US
    The Independent1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Experts reveal how much sleep your age group should be getting every night
    The Independent2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Trump ‘launched curse word rant against immigrants’ during private donors’ dinner
    The Independent1 day ago
    Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
    The Independent16 hours ago
    Grandparents found dead hugging each other after Hurricane Helene battered home
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Paedophile child killer Dominic McKilligan refused release by Parole Board
    The Independent2 days ago
    Horrified tourists flee as man shot dead at luxury Cancun resort
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother guilty of manslaughter after four young sons died in house fire while she was at supermarket
    The Independent2 days ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Independent2 days ago
    Alzheimer’s breakthrough after drug treatment success
    The Independent2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Bank of America is down: Users report their accounts showing empty balance during widespread outage
    The Independent2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    The Tesla Model Y gets a range boost, reaching up to 373 miles per charge
    The Independent1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy