Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    School under fire for installing windows in gender-inclusive bathrooms so teachers and classmates can watch

    By Katie Hawkinson,

    1 days ago

    A middle school in Pennsylvania is installing windows in its gender-inclusive bathrooms that will allow teachers and students to see inside from the hallway.

    The new bathroom windows, at Emory H Markle Middle School in Hanover, will not allow people to see into stalls but give a full view of the sink areas, the Hanover Evening Sun reports.

    The South Western School District Board in York County approved the windows in August. The district’s school board said it was installing the windows to “comply with guidance from the Independence Law Center”.

    The Independence Law Center is a branch of the Pennsylvania Family Institute , a religious organization that advocates for the state to become “a place where God is honored”.

    But the move has sparked concern from parents, community members and LGBTQ+ advocates.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IN22_0vt1LbSn00
    Officials are installing windows in the gender-inclusive bathrooms at Emory H. Markle Middle School in Pennsylvania, sparking concern from community members and LGBTQ+ advocates (Google Maps)

    “It just raised a ton of concerns for me: privacy concerns, safety concerns, concerns for the kids who need those facilities,” Jennifer Holahan, a parent whose child attends school in the district, told local outlet WGAL 8 . “I feel like this is a deterrent to keep them from using them.”

    She added: “I can understand needing to have supervision over middle and high school students, especially in the bathrooms. I was a teenager once, I know it’s a tough spot. But I also think windows aren’t a solution. I think if it was a real issue, it wouldn’t just be gender-inclusive restrooms.”

    Eric Stiles, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy group Rainbow Rose Center, told Penn Live he’s concerned that everyone, not just teachers, can see through the windows.

    “There will be other students that use the windows, which means they can track each other when they use the bathroom or go away or try to get away,” Stiles said. “Often in high school, junior high or elementary schools, kids use the bathroom as a place to get away from bullies or hide or have a moment. Now there is this big window.”

    “This is going to have a silencing effect,” he added. “It increases the danger for them in trying to use the bathroom. I know from reports that they are trying to increase oversight of the wash area. That’s what they are saying. What they really want is to ensure they have the right students in the right bathroom.”

    Board president Matthew Gelazela said the district wants to open a view into the “non private” area of the bathroom, similar to “what has existed for years” in the district’s elementary schools. Students should not consider the non-stall areas of the bathroom “as private,” he said.

    “In making the area outside of stalls more viewable, we are better able to monitor for a multitude of prohibited activities such as any possible vaping, drug use, bullying or absenteeism,” Gelazela said.

    “Our current policy states ‘In any facility in a District school that is for use based on Gender Identity, in which a person may be in a state of undress in the presence of others, school personnel shall provide private changing areas for use,’” he continued. “Areas between our stalls and sinks in multiuser restrooms are not private changing areas under that policy.”

    The Independent has contacted Gelazela for comment.

    Superintendent Jay Burkhart declined to comment on whether the windows were being installed in only gender-inclusive bathrooms or all of the middle school’s bathrooms.

    “The district administration did not make any physical alterations, including installation of the windows with sight lines to the sink areas, without specific directive from the board,” he told The Independent.

    Editor’s Note: This story was updated on October 3, 2024 to include a statement from Superintendent Burkhart. This article has also been updated to reflect that Emory H Markle Middle School is in Hanover, not Parkville.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1K
    Add a Comment
    george2020
    16m ago
    Homeschool your kids period. The world has gone crazy.
    Mr T
    37m ago
    ☝🏿crazy ass world💔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Virginia school board to pay $575K to teacher fired for refusing transgender student's pronouns
    UPI News3 days ago
    Pennsylvania schools are putting in windows in gender-inclusive restrooms so teachers can monitor students
    Advocate1 day ago
    Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
    People7 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun3 days ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Mother and her husband regularly beat her child with a pipe and belt, and burned the boy at least 100 times with cigaretes, leaving him with injuries all over his body that he did not survive; convicted
    Chattanooga Daily News5 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Father told his kids to go to the car, then he got his gun and went into the room where his wife was working and shot her dead. Sentenced
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris’ Father Turned Down an Invitation to Her Wedding
    TheDailyBeast22 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Virginia Teacher Fired for Misgendering Trans Student Wins Legal Battle, Will Receive Large Settlement
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Girl, 14, accused of beating her 79-year-old grandmother to death after teen moved from Ukraine
    The Independent1 day ago
    Tennessee Cops Sued for Arresting Sober Driver, Charging Him with DUI Because He's 'Probably High'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Tia Mowry Says It Was 'Ridiculous' That People Thought She and Twin Sister Tamera Were Estranged
    Complex2 days ago
    It’s Karen vs Karen at the Gas Station in Viral Clip: ‘Kermit the Frog Yelling Close Your Door’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather after Hurricane Helene kills 215 in the US
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Man cashes in $500K lottery ticket, finds another winning ticket for same payout a month later
    WGN News1 day ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify3 days ago
    Woman found mummified in flat after three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ in calendar, inquest hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Born with 'Werewolf Syndrome,' Girl Now Revered as "Child from Heaven" by Royalty
    Shin2 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News18 hours ago
    14-Year-Old Allegedly Used Walker and Belt to Kill Her Grandmother, Rationalized That Victim ‘Was Already Dying’: Police
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy