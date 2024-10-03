Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Delhi police seize 560kg of cocaine in largest drug bust in city’s history

    By Shweta Sharma,

    2 days ago

    Delhi police have seized more than 560kg of cocaine worth more than 65 billion rupees (£643m) on the international market. It is the national capital’s largest drug bust and it is believed to have links to an international narcotics cartel.

    The massive haul of Colombian cocaine was intended to be supplied at four major upcoming concerts and music festivals in Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa between this month and next March, police said.

    The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four people in connection with the bust following an investigation spanning three months.

    Along with the cocaine, police also recovered 40kg of marijuana during the raids.

    Special Cell police commissioner RP Upadhayay stated that the raids were continuing on Wednesday.

    The police seized a total of 562kg of Colombian cocaine, as reported by The Times of India . The cartel had been smuggling cocaine into India from Latin and Central American nations such as Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Bolivia.

    “The cocaine came from Southern American countries via the Middle East, while the marijuana came from Thailand. They were then transported from various states to Delhi. A thorough investigation into the routes is underway,” a police officer said.

    The investigation into the drug ring began in August after the Special Cell received intelligence input from central agencies. They were informed that a “huge consignment of cocaine was to be distributed in Delhi by an international drug cartel with ties to the Middle East,” an officer said.

    A team was formed to work on the case and identify the gang members. In October, they zeroed in on Delhi businessman Tushar Goyal, who the police accused of storing the consignment in a warehouse in Mahipalpur near Delhi international airport.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSWbx_0vsoVgwJ00
    Police seized 562kg of cocaine in the bust (Delhi Police)

    The police said they found the consignment in the warehouse during a raid. They arrested Mr Goyal, 41, on suspicion of being the primary receiver and distributor of the cartel in India.

    Police said the other accused are Auranzeb Siddiqui, 23, who worked as Mr Goyal’s driver; Himanshu Kumar, 27, who oversaw distribution in Delhi and neighbouring areas; and Bharat Jain, 48, who distributed the drugs in Mumbai.

    The police said the marijuana was high-grade hydroponic cannabis that came from Thailand. They are still working to identify the origin of the cocaine.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A six-year-old girl was kidnapped 30 years ago. Hair found in a truck has finally led to a suspect
    The Independent15 hours ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman found mummified in flat after three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ in calendar, inquest hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather after Hurricane Helene kills 215 in the US
    The Independent1 day ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Paedophile child killer Dominic McKilligan refused release by Parole Board
    The Independent2 days ago
    Black man details alleged beating at the hands of a white supremacist group in Boston
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rapper Lucas Coly cause of death revealed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Horrified tourists flee as man shot dead at luxury Cancun resort
    The Independent2 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    What colours to wear this autumn according to Fashion Week
    The Independent2 days ago
    Utah mom-of-3 allegedly shot husband dead in bed and ordered a new mattress. Now an informant has come forward
    The Independent1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Experts reveal how much sleep your age group should be getting every night
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump ‘launched curse word rant against immigrants’ during private donors’ dinner
    The Independent1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy in Louisiana
    hoodline.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy