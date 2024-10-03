Harry Kane accused of being ‘invisible’ by German media after Bayern loss to Aston Villa

Harry Kane could not help Bayern Munich to victory at Villa Park PA Wire

The German press labelled Harry Kane as “invisible” after the striker struggled to make an impact in Bayern Munich ’s Champions League defeat to Aston Villa .

Vincent Kompany’s side were surprisingly beaten by the hosts as they suffered an early set-back in the revamped competition.

The Bundesliga club dominated possession at Villa Park but were unable to beat Emiliano Martinez , allowing Jhon Duran to strike late on to snatch the three points.

And Kane bore the brunt of the post-match criticism from German tabloid Bild , who felt the England captain was also below his best in the weekend league draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

“Had ankle problems after the Leverkusen clash, but was fit in time,” Bild said of Kane’s performance. “The England star was hardly seen and missed a great header chance to equalise shortly before the end.

“When he returned home [to England], the captain of the English national team remained invisible. Just as he did against Leverkusen.

“[He] only managed his only shot on goal seconds before the final whistle.”

Harry Kane endured a frustrating night (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kane has an exceptional scoring record since departing Tottenham for Germany last year, registering 54 times in the 53 appearances for Bayern.

But his first season in Bavaria ended without a major trophy, continuing a hunt for silverware that became a prevailing theme during his time at Spurs.