    Typhoon Krathon – live: Four dead as slow-moving storm makes landfall in Taiwan

    By Stuti Mishra,

    2 days ago

    Residents in Taiwan were told to seek shelter as Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Taiwan, with the island fully shut for the second day.

    Krathon, a slow moving storm which has been lashing Taiwan since Monday , slammed into the major port city Kaohsiung as a much weaker Category 1 typhoon around midday.

    Early this morning residents in the city of some 2.7 million people received texted warnings telling them to seek shelter from gusts of more than 160 kmph (100 mph).

    At least two people have died in Taiwan from extreme weather caused by Krathon, both elderly men.

    Earlier, two people were killed in the Philippines when the storm lashed the northern islands of the archipelago.

    All domestic flights were cancelled for a second day, as well as 236 international ones. The north-south high speed rail line suspended services and Taiwan’s financial markets also closed for a second day.

    The typhoon is forecast to slowly work its way up Taiwan’s flat western plain and weaken further into a tropical depression by late Friday before reaching the capital Taipei.

