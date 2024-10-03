Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Hurricane Kirk could bring heavy wind and strong winds to UK, Met Office warns

    By Albert Toth,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZHzq_0vshzXER00
    Spectators tackle rain during Wimbledon day nine, July 2024 Getty Images

    A major hurricane gathering force in the Atlantic could lead to heavy rain and wind in the UK next week, the Met Office has warned.

    Hurricane Kirk has seen winds of up to 125 mph according to the US National Hurricane Center, and is expected to strengthen over the coming days. It has already been named a Category 3 storm by the agency, with the latest guidance indicating it will gradually turn north-west.

    While it is not headed directly to the UK, the impacts of Kirk could still be felt in the country. The Met Office says that the hurricane is causing “uncertainty” in the forecast , with several scenarios put forward.

    Meteorologist Tony Wisson explains: “Hurricane Kirk is currently in the tropical Atlantic. It is expected to move north into cooler waters, where it will lose a lot of its strength, but maintain its identity as a moderately deep low pressure system.

    “There are complex processes involved when a hurricane undergoes what is known as ‘extra tropical transition’. This results in a lot of variability in the forecast, which means that predictability is low at longer lead times. Therefore, confidence in any one scenario is very low.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171aLV_0vshzXER00
    Hurricane Kirk wind speed, mapped by the US NHC (National Hurricane Centre)

    The Met Office expert says that the low pressure system caused by Kirk could approach or possibly cross the UK by Wednesday or Thursday next week. This would lead to “heavy rain and strong winds,” he says.

    If this system stays away from the UK, wet and windy weather is less likely. However, a longer timescale forecast by UK-based MetDesk predicts that very heavy rain will reach the country by Thursday evening.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJpBG_0vshzXER00
    Heavy rain is forecast across the UK next week (MetDesk / WXCharts)

    This deluge could stretch nearly 400 miles, hitting both Plymouth and Leeds at the same time and could cause up to 15cm of rainfall.

    Fortunately, any scenario would see Kirk lose its hurricane status, as it is firmly predicted to lose strength by next week. The Met Office says if it were to cross the UK at this point, it would be called “ex-Hurricane Kirk.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A six-year-old girl was kidnapped 30 years ago. Hair found in a truck has finally led to a suspect
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Woman found mummified in flat after three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ in calendar, inquest hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent2 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Horrified tourists flee as man shot dead at luxury Cancun resort
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rapper Lucas Coly cause of death revealed
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather after Hurricane Helene kills 215 in the US
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Twin babies and their mother killed in Hurricane Helene as death toll rises to 215
    The Independent2 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Black man details alleged beating at the hands of a white supremacist group in Boston
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Paedophile child killer Dominic McKilligan refused release by Parole Board
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump ‘launched curse word rant against immigrants’ during private donors’ dinner
    The Independent1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    What colours to wear this autumn according to Fashion Week
    The Independent2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Aryna Sabalenka’s winning run comes to an end in China Open semi-finals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Olive Garden customer orders the never-ending pasta for a better deal. It backfires
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile29 days ago
    After 66 million years, scientists discover there wasn’t just one asteroid which killed the dinosaurs
    The Independent1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy