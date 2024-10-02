Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Argentina eyes return to F1 calendar after sudden surge in popularity

    By Kieran Jackson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jnlV_0vrHz2Cu00
    Franco Colapinto’s debut has seen F1 surge in popularity in Argentina Getty Images

    The Argentine government is looking into hosting a Formula One grand prix again after Franco Colapinto ’s debut triggered a surge in popularity in the South American country.

    Argentine driver Colapinto, 21, replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams after the Dutch Grand Prix in August and scored his first points with an eighth-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It made Colapinto the first Argentine to score points since Carlos Reutemann in 1982.

    However, despite his strong form, Colapinto’s options for 2025 look limited with Carlos Sainz already confirmed as Alex Albon’s teammate. Williams boss James Vowles has mooted opening talks with Sauber (Audi) about their open second seat.

    As a result of Colapinto’s performances, F1’s popularity in Argentina has surged in the last month, with many natives exploring the possibility of attending next month’s Brazilian Grand Prix given the last Argentine Grand Prix was in 1998 in Buenos Aires. Brazil’s Interlagos circuit is the only South American track which hosts an F1 race.

    But the Argentine government minister for tourism, environment and sport, Daniel Scioli, told Argentine outlet La Agencia de Viajes recently: "I spoke with President Javier Milei and the secretary-general of the presidency Karina Milei in order to coordinate all efforts so that Argentina can once again host a Formula 1 race.”

    Scioli will also attend the Brazilian GP in Sao Paulo next month to begin talks with F1 personnel about Argentina returning to the calendar.

    With next year’s 24-race schedule already confirmed , the earliest Argentina could return to the calendar would be 2026.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhsxW_0vrHz2Cu00
    Argentina last hosted an F1 race at the Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Galvez in Buenos Aires in 1998 (Getty Images)

    However that date looks ambitious, given the Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Galvez – which hosted the last race in Argentina – has fallen into disrepair and requires substantial investment to return to the FIA Grade 1 status needed to host F1.

    F1 is also exploring potential opportunities to host races in Rwanda , Thailand and South Korea as it looks to capitalise on a worldwide boom in recent years.

    Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix with a street circuit from 2026 , with the future of F1 at the current venue in Barcelona shrouded in doubt.

    There are seven current venues whose deals with F1 expire after 2025: Belgium, Monaco, Italy (Monza), Mexico, Imola, Netherlands and China.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Argentina says it will take ‘full sovereignty’ of Falklands after Chagos Islands return
    The Independent1 day ago
    F1 agrees stunning $1billion deal and big change to future podiums
    The Independent20 hours ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent14 hours ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard13 hours ago
    Woman found mummified in flat after three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ in calendar, inquest hears
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mother guilty of manslaughter after four young sons died in house fire while she was at supermarket
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Prince Harry visits small mountain kingdom of Lesotho where he is known as ‘the warrior’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather after Hurricane Helene kills 215 in the US
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Rapper Lucas Coly cause of death revealed
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Trump ‘launched curse word rant against immigrants’ during private donors’ dinner
    The Independent16 hours ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Horrified tourists flee as man shot dead at luxury Cancun resort
    The Independent1 day ago
    Twin babies and their mother killed in Hurricane Helene as death toll rises to 215
    The Independent1 day ago
    Aryna Sabalenka’s winning run comes to an end in China Open semi-finals
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio8 days ago
    What colours to wear this autumn according to Fashion Week
    The Independent2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Warning over three-day delayed bank payments under new rules
    The Independent2 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    A tiny ocean island is home to a restricted US-UK military base. The secret just got out
    The Independent1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy