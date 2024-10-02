Argentina eyes return to F1 calendar after sudden surge in popularity

Franco Colapinto’s debut has seen F1 surge in popularity in Argentina Getty Images

The Argentine government is looking into hosting a Formula One grand prix again after Franco Colapinto ’s debut triggered a surge in popularity in the South American country.

Argentine driver Colapinto, 21, replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams after the Dutch Grand Prix in August and scored his first points with an eighth-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It made Colapinto the first Argentine to score points since Carlos Reutemann in 1982.

However, despite his strong form, Colapinto’s options for 2025 look limited with Carlos Sainz already confirmed as Alex Albon’s teammate. Williams boss James Vowles has mooted opening talks with Sauber (Audi) about their open second seat.

As a result of Colapinto’s performances, F1’s popularity in Argentina has surged in the last month, with many natives exploring the possibility of attending next month’s Brazilian Grand Prix given the last Argentine Grand Prix was in 1998 in Buenos Aires. Brazil’s Interlagos circuit is the only South American track which hosts an F1 race.

But the Argentine government minister for tourism, environment and sport, Daniel Scioli, told Argentine outlet La Agencia de Viajes recently: "I spoke with President Javier Milei and the secretary-general of the presidency Karina Milei in order to coordinate all efforts so that Argentina can once again host a Formula 1 race.”

Scioli will also attend the Brazilian GP in Sao Paulo next month to begin talks with F1 personnel about Argentina returning to the calendar.

With next year’s 24-race schedule already confirmed , the earliest Argentina could return to the calendar would be 2026.

Argentina last hosted an F1 race at the Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Galvez in Buenos Aires in 1998 (Getty Images)

However that date looks ambitious, given the Autodromo Oscar Alfredo Galvez – which hosted the last race in Argentina – has fallen into disrepair and requires substantial investment to return to the FIA Grade 1 status needed to host F1.

F1 is also exploring potential opportunities to host races in Rwanda , Thailand and South Korea as it looks to capitalise on a worldwide boom in recent years.

Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix with a street circuit from 2026 , with the future of F1 at the current venue in Barcelona shrouded in doubt.

There are seven current venues whose deals with F1 expire after 2025: Belgium, Monaco, Italy (Monza), Mexico, Imola, Netherlands and China.