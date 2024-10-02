Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs for movie week

In the Samba corner this week are Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones, who will dance to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid , while Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will also Samba to the George of the Jungle theme.
Cha Cha Chas will be from Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, dancing to The Magnificent Seven theme and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones performing to Mrs Doubtfir e’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”.
Miranda star Sarah Hadland and her partner Vito Coppola will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter , while Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will perform the same style to “If I Can Dream” from the 2022 film Elvis.
And if you didn’t already see it coming, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will do the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie . You can find the full list of dances below.
Hadland and Coppola , who stunned the audience with their intense and heated Paso Doble to “Freed From Desire” by Gala, came second on the leaderboard, following behind by three points with 32.
Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu pleasantly surprised the judges as they crept up the leaderboard from last week with their sensual Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims. They were awarded an impressive score of 31, up 10 points from last week’s score of 21.
