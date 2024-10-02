Open in App
    Swansea’s Joe Allen back in Wales squad after U-turn on international retirement

    By Phil Blanche,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGfsD_0vrGaOvr00
    Joe Allen has come out of international retirement to play for Wales again (Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive

    Joe Allen has come out of international retirement and will be involved in Wales’ upcoming Nations League double-header with Iceland and Montenegro.

    Allen quit international football in February 2023 saying “time and injuries” had taken their toll, but the 34-year-old has been persuaded to rejoin the Dragons’ fold by new manager and former team-mate Craig Bellamy.

    The 74-times capped Allen has yet to start a game for Swansea this season and has made only a handful of cameo appearances from the bench for the Sky Bet Championship side.

    Announcing his retirement from international football under previous boss Rob Page almost 20 months ago, Allen said: “Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate.

    “Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt… so many unforgettable experiences.

    “Unfortunately, time and injuries take their toll and so it’s time for me to make way for our next generation. The future of Welsh football is bright.”

    Allen’s status as one of Wales’ greatest-ever midfielders is beyond question.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BF67a_0vrGaOvr00
    Wales manager Craig Bellamy, pictured, has persuaded Allen to return to the international fold (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

    The former Liverpool and Stoke man played a pivotal role as Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and he was named in the official team of the tournament.

    Allen also featured at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, although his impact at the latter competition was limited by injury.

    Bellamy has announced a 25-man squad for the trip to Iceland on October 11 and Montenegro’s visit to Cardiff three days later.

    Allen’s return is timely, with fellow midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu ruled out by respective hamstring and knee injuries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVAuM_0vrGaOvr00
    Allen, pictured in action against England at Euro 2016, has been one of Wales’ midfield greats (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

    Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies rejoins the squad after being absent for over two years because of injury issues.

    Bournemouth attacker David Brooks and Ipswich pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns also return after missing the start of the Nations League campaign.

    Bellamy began his reign last month with an impressive 0-0 draw at home to Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey and a 2-1 win in Montenegro in Group B4.

    Full squad : D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), K Darlow (Leeds), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), O Beck (Blackburn, on loan from Liverpool), B Davies (Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), J Rodon (Leeds), C Mepham (Sunderland, on loan from Bournemouth), C Roberts (Burnley), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Allen (Swansea), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Rennes), O Cooper (Swansea), S Thomas (Nantes, on loan from Huddersfield), W Burns, N Broadhead (both Ipswich), D Brooks (Bournemouth), B Johnson (Tottenham), H Wilson (Fulham), K Moore (Sheff Utd), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Stoke, on loan from Liverpool), L Cullen (Swansea).

