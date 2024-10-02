Open in App
    • The Independent

    Romance scams have surged – here are the warning signs to look out for

    By Camilla Foster,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT7g9_0vrGaIdV00
    Take everything that a new online friend or love interest says with a pinch of salt (Alamy/PA)

    Santander UK has issued a warning after nearly £4 million was reported as stolen from the bank’s customers through romance scams over the past six months.

    Romance scammers will manufacture all sorts of fictional stories, promises, and crises designed to get their victims to send them money.

    The bank revealed that victims were aged between 18 and 93, highlighting that adults of all ages are targeted by fraudsters.

    In total, £3,813,410 was lost to romance scams between March and August this year – marking a 27% jump compared with the previous half-year period – and the average loss per Santander UK customer was around £4,500.

    But what early warning signs should we look out for to avoid being drawn into this deception?

    Too much, too soon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKAFa_0vrGaIdV00
    Be wary of love bombing (Alamy/PA)

    If someone is telling you that they love you after a few days of chatting online, it might be too good to be true.

    “If someone expresses intense feelings very quickly or starts talking about love or a future together before you’ve even met in person, be cautious,” advises Simon Newman, CEO of the Online Dating and Discovery Association and advisory council member of International Cyber Expo . “Scammers often use emotional manipulation to fast-track the relationship.”

    Avoiding face-to-face meetings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbT3u_0vrGaIdV00
    Close up of someone starting a new call on FaceTime (Alamy/PA)

    Scammers will usually avoid face-to-face meetings to maintain their deception and to keep communication going.

    “Scammers often make excuses for why they can’t meet in person or video chat,” warns Newman. “If they repeatedly dodge plans to meet, this could be a red flag.”

    Strange or vague background

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxmHX_0vrGaIdV00
    Scammer often refuse to video chat (Alamy/PA)

    Fraudsters often cultivate long distance relationships to protect their identity.

    “Be wary of people who have unusual or suspicious stories, like claiming to be a military officer stationed overseas, a contractor working in a remote area, or someone constantly travelling for business,” says Newman.

    Request for financial help

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFq3k_0vrGaIdV00
    Close up photo of someone typing on a laptop paying a bank transfer (Alamy/PA)

    Requests for money is a major red flag.

    “Scammers may claim they have a financial emergency, such as a sick relative, a sudden job loss, or a business crisis and ask for your help,” explains Newman. “Never send money to someone you’ve met online, especially via wire transfer or gift cards, which are difficult to trace.”

    Suspicious images

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwgF3_0vrGaIdV00
    PimEyes is an advanced face recognition search engine (Alamy/PA)

    It’s normal to want to trust someone you’re getting to know, but remember to verify their identity.

    “Use reverse image searches on their profile pictures to see if they appear elsewhere online, especially on scammer warning websites,” advises Newman. “Be cautious of anyone who has limited or no digital footprint beyond the dating site.”

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Elsie Candelaria
    1h ago
    Demand FaceTime and they run like roaches 🪳 bc fake Picture.
    Jtaz
    6h ago
    Had it happen to a guy i worked with in his 30s ! Crazy stupid ..
    View all comments
