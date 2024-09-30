Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Antoine Semenyo inspires Bournemouth to convincing win over sorry Southampton

    By Ed Elliot,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2no6YO_0vpJHkXz00
    Antoine Semenyo celebrates Bournemouth’s third goal against Southampton (Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire

    Antoine Semenyo starred as Bournemouth piled more early-season misery on winless south-coast rivals Southampton with a thumping 3-1 Premier League victory at Vitality Stadium.

    Club-record signing Evanilson set the Cherries on course for a maiden home success of the campaign by volleying his first goal in English football before Dango Ouattara doubled the lead in fortuitous fashion.

    Semenyo, who was involved in the opening two finishes, impressively rifled in his third strike of the campaign to stretch the advantage in the 39th minute.

    Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header spared Southampton embarrassment, but they never looked likely to mount a second-half fightback.

    Aside from conceding bragging rights to their near neighbours, a resounding defeat in Dorset leaves Saints with a solitary point from six fixtures, while stretching their club-record top-flight winless run to 19 games, dating back to the 2022-23 season, which ended in relegation.

    Russell Martin’s men made the short journey west seeking to set aside a difficult start since promotion after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a frustrating 1-1 draw with Ipswich nine days ago.

    During a relatively positive opening from the visitors, Maxwel Cornet had an effort blocked behind by Marcos Senesi before former Cherries winger Ryan Fraser , who was incessantly booed by home fans, brought a routine save out of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

    Those early moments of promise were quickly forgotten as Bournemouth blitzed their stunned opponents before the break, beginning with an impromptu 17th-minute breakthrough.

    After Semenyo was fouled by Flynn Downes deep in Saints territory, the quick-thinking Marcus Tavernier swiftly dinked the resulting free-kick over the static visiting defence for stretching summer arrival Evanilson to find the bottom left corner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibarB_0vpJHkXz00
    Evanilson scored his first Bournemouth goal (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

    Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, who was serving a one-match touchline ban for accumulating three yellow cards, was again celebrating from his position in an executive box in the 32nd minute.

    Following good work down the right from the lively Semenyo, Lewis Cook’s side-footed effort from just inside the 18-yard box flicked off Ouattara to beat Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

    Saints were swiftly in danger of suffering humiliation as winger Semenyo continued to torment.

    The Ghana international collected the ball 30 yards out from goal and duly beat Lesley Ugochukwu twice before arrowing a low, diagonal drive into the bottom left corner.

    Southampton’s disgruntled away end endured mocking chants from Cherries supporters before jeering off their team at the end of a miserable opening period.

    Saints manager Martin responded with a triple substitution for the second period as Joe Aribo, Ross Stewart and Ben Brereton Diaz replaced Ugochukwu, Fraser and Cornet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277RRl_0vpJHkXz00
    Antoine Semenyo fires home Bournemouth’s third goal (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

    The travelling fans were given a glimmer of hope within six minutes of the restart.

    Moments after forcing a fine save out of Cherries keeper Kepa with a header from Tyler Dibling’s free-kick, Harwood-Bellis stooped to nod home when Mateus Fernandes’ cross from the left took a touch off Ryan Christie.

    The goal briefly breathed new life into the contest, but it quickly fizzled out.

    Bournemouth comfortably held on to bounce back from defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool while dealing another setback to struggling Southampton, who face a testing trip to Arsenal before the international break.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Prince Harry visits small mountain kingdom of Lesotho where he is known as ‘the warrior’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hospital staff broke man’s arm while restraining him and then left him ‘untreated for 24 hours’
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I stabbed her, oopsies’, girl, 13, told police after Wales school attack, court hears
    The Independent2 days ago
    Family will ‘never forget shock’ of finding woman who lay dead for three years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Horse that led Queen’s coffin to lie in state given ‘animals’ OBE’
    The Independent1 day ago
    UK forces ‘played their part’ in response to Iran missile attack as Starmer backs Israel
    The Independent1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is 'a little untouchable'
    The Independent1 day ago
    Archaeologists perplexed to find prehistoric Spanish grave with twice as many women as men
    The Independent1 day ago
    John Simm has been ‘left questioning everything’ after life-changing discovery on DNA series
    The Independent1 day ago
    Surgeon ‘used Swiss army knife to cut open patient because he couldn’t find scalpel’
    The Independent12 hours ago
    British Airways bars passengers from flight for not having valid ID – despite them having passports
    The Independent17 hours ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard27 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet The Former Street Cat With A Tough Past Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy