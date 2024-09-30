Open in App
    The Independent

    Netflix is removing huge number of titles in October 2024

    By Jacob Stolworthy,

    2 days ago

    Netflix is removing a flurry of movies and TV shows in October, meaning it is your last chance to watch them.

    It can be quite confusing to work out what’s leaving the streaming service – not to mention all the titles being added – but fortunately, we are on hand to make that easy for you.

    Among the biggest titles being removed include the cult Hallmark series Good Witch , which by the time the new month rolls around, will no longer be available in the US. Not even the Netflix Originals are safe from removals, with Australian show Wanted set to be taken down due to an expired licencing deal.

    One film users should watch before it disappears on 13 October is I See You . Released in 2019, the film follows a detective’s investigation into the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy and, while the plot sounds straightforward , the twisty-turny horror thriller is anything but.

    Find a full list of every movie and TV series being removed from Netflix in October below.

    NB: The Independent puts this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix .

    LEAVING

    Movies

    1 October

    The Adjustment Bureau – US

    Baby Boy – US

    Back to the Future – US

    Back to the Future Part II – US

    Back to the Future Part III – US

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1PM5_0vpJBfmG00
    The ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy is leaving Netflix

    Before I Go to Sleep – UK

    The Benchwarmers – US

    Big Fat Liar – US

    Blankman – US

    The Breakfast Club – US

    Call Me by Your Name – UK

    Chatô: The King of Brazil – UK/US

    Clerks – US

    Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

    The Conjuring – US

    The Conjuring 2 – US

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaF0v_0vpJBfmG00
    Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, in the ‘Conjuring’ franchise (Warner Bros)

    Crazy, Stupid, Love – UK

    Divergent – US

    The Divergent Series: Allegiant – US

    The Divergent Series: Insurgent – US

    Dumb & Dumber – US

    Dune (1984)

    Eight for Silver – UK

    Emily the Criminal – UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323knE_0vpJBfmG00
    Aubrey Plaza in ‘Emily the Criminal’ (Universal Pictures)

    The English Patient – UK

    Fifty Shades Darker – US

    Fifty Shades of Grey – US

    Fighting – US

    Flushed Away – US

    Gigi & Nate – UK

    Hacksaw Ridge – US

    Halloween (1978) – UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458VbY_0vpJBfmG00
    ‘Halloween’ is leaving Netflix one month before Halloween...

    Home – US

    Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul – UK

    Hot Tub Time Machine – US

    The Hudsucker Proxy – US

    Hunt for the Wilderpeople – US

    Junior – US

    Land of the Lost – US

    The Lego Movie – US

    Léon – US

    Long Shot – US

    Major League II – US

    The Maze Runner – UK

    Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tricX_0vpJBfmG00
    Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ (Sundance London)

    A Million Ways to Dive in the West – US

    Monster House – US

    Mr Bean’s Holiday – US

    Muriel’s Wedding – US

    My Girl 2 – US

    Natural Born Killers – US

    Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – UK

    The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking – UK

    Not Easily Broken – UK

    One the Woman – UK

    The Outpost – US

    The Paper – US

    Pokémon Detective Pikachu – US

    Pressure Point – UK

    Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbqLy_0vpJBfmG00
    Keira Knightley and Matthew McFayden in Joe Wright film 'Pride & Prejudice'

    Rango – US

    Reality Bites – US

    The River Wild – US

    The Road to El Dorado – US

    Rocks – UK

    Schindler’s List – UK

    The Secret of My Success – US

    Serial Mom – US

    Slap Shot – US

    Sniper: Rogue Mission – UK

    Street Fighter – US

    SWAT – US

    Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US

    Uncle Buck – US

    Underworld: Blood Wars – UK

    Warcraft – US

    Wild Things – US

    The Wiz – US

    2 October

    Security – US

    The Super Mario Bros Movie – US

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqR8V_0vpJBfmG00
    ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ (© 2023 Nintendo and Universal Studios)

    4 October

    Beverly Hills Cop – UK

    Beverly Hills Cop 2 – UK

    Beverly Hills Cop 3 – UK

    6 October

    Crazy Rich Asians – US

    7 October

    Insidious – UK

    Safe (2012) – UK

    8 October

    Edge of Darkness – UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6JQg_0vpJBfmG00
    ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros)

    10 October

    The Catch – UK

    Murder in the Badlands – UK

    Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – UK

    11 October

    It Follows

    13 October

    Clair Obscur – UK/US

    I See You (2019) – UK

    Missing: The Other Side – UK/US

    Our Kind of Traitor – UK

    Top Five – UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av5nO_0vpJBfmG00
    ‘I See You’ is a must-watch before it leaves Netflix (Saban Films)

    14 October

    Ave Maria – UK/US

    Bonboné – UK/US

    Children of Shatila – UK/US

    Chronicle of a Disappearance – UK/US

    Condom Lead – UK/US

    The Crossing – UK/US

    Divine Intervention – UK/US

    A Drowning Man – UK

    Frontiers of Dreams and Fears – UK/US

    Giraffade – UK

    In Vitro – UK/US

    Like Twenty Impossibles – UK/US

    A Man Returned – UK/US

    Maradona’s Legs – UK/US

    Omar – US

    Paddington – UK

    Salt of This Sea – US

    Samouni Road – UK/US

    3 Logical Exits – UK/US

    3000 Nights – UK/US

    A World Not Ours – US

    Xenos – UKUS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVyaA_0vpJBfmG00
    ‘Paddington’ is leaving Netflix (StudioCanal)

    16 October

    Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am – US

    Victoria & Abdul – US

    19 October

    Meeting Point – US

    21 October

    Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis – US

    Wyatt Cenac: Brooklyn – US

    22 October

    Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK

    Television

    Biking Borders season one – UK/US

    How to Get Away With Murder seasons one to six – US

    Secreto bien guardado season one – US

    Through the Darkness season one – US

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3legww_0vpJBfmG00
    Naomi Ackie in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ (© 2021 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

    3 October

    Simply Raymond Blanc – UK

    9 October

    Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US

    Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US

    Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

    Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys – US

    15 October

    Wanted (Netflix Original)  – UK

    16 October

    Beyblade Burst Surge

    Spotless

    17 October

    DC Super Hero Girls – UK

    21 October

    Love Naggers – US

    25 October

    The Untamed – US

    27 October

    Wentworth seasons one to eight

    Comedy

    1 October

    Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing

