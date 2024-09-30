Netflix is removing huge number of titles in October 2024
By Jacob Stolworthy,
2 days ago
Netflix is removing a flurry of movies and TV shows in October, meaning it is your last chance to watch them.
It can be quite confusing to work out what’s leaving the streaming service – not to mention all the titles being added – but fortunately, we are on hand to make that easy for you.
Among the biggest titles being removed include the cult Hallmark series Good Witch , which by the time the new month rolls around, will no longer be available in the US. Not even the Netflix Originals are safe from removals, with Australian show Wanted set to be taken down due to an expired licencing deal.
One film users should watch before it disappears on 13 October is I See You . Released in 2019, the film follows a detective’s investigation into the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy and, while the plot sounds straightforward , the twisty-turny horror thriller is anything but.
Find a full list of every movie and TV series being removed from Netflix in October below.
