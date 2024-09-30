The Independent
Husband charged with reckless homicide ‘after giving suicidal wife a gun to “call her bluff”’
By Andrea Cavallier,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 286
Add a Comment
Jericho
1d ago
Larry Johnson
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TooFab15 days ago
Teen who lured 3 men to a field to show them how a Glock switch worked and shot them to death gets 189 years in prison
Law & Crime4 days ago
'The most gross thing I've ever seen': Gang member laughs at victims families during sentencing for deadly apartment ambush
Law & Crime4 days ago
Shin2 days ago
Law & Crime3 days ago
Mens Journal7 days ago
Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
HELLO8 days ago
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
Inquisitr.com4 days ago
McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
The US Sun4 days ago
Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
Fox Business2 days ago
Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
The Mirror US4 days ago
iHeartRadio3 days ago
breezyscroll.com2 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
Latin Times6 days ago
Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
face2faceafrica.com2 days ago
thenerdstash.com1 day ago
TVShowsAce7 days ago
Kisha Walker4 days ago
Shin4 days ago
Florida cop left his gun in gas station restroom when nature called. It was then sold on CashApp for $40
The Independent28 days ago
Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
The US Sun8 days ago
5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
The Independent2 days ago
Multiple Delta Airlines staff members were arrested for smuggling millions in hard drugs through JFK airport
MotorBiscuit2 days ago
'He was old anyway so what does it matter?': Home health aide ignored 86-year-old man's deadly fall to go back to sleep, deputies say
Law & Crime1 day ago
NewsNinjalast hour
Heart-wrenching moment Texas cops visit boy, 4, 'living off hand sanitizer' before he died of starvation
themirror.com3 days ago
pupvine.com3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.