    • The Independent

    The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to nearly 100 as supplies rushed to isolated communities

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    A crisis unfolded in Asheville , North Carolina , as officials pledged to get more water, food and other supplies to flood-stricken areas without power and cellular service Monday, days after Hurricane Helene ripped across the U.S. Southeast. The death toll from the storm approached 100.

    At least 91 people across several states were killed. A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed.

    Follow AP’s coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

    Here’s the latest:

    Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week

    President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

    Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast. In a brief exchange with reporters, he described the impact of the storm as “stunning” and said that the administration is giving states “everything we have” to help with their response to the storm.

    Biden planned to speak about the administration’s response efforts in remarks from the White House on Monday.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ray
    18h ago
    what supplies?
    View all comments
