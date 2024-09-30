Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Government working to secure extra seats to help British nationals leave Lebanon

    By Richard Wheeler,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H5rO_0vokcZJP00
    A stock picture of a general view of the sign on the Foreign Office (Clive Gee/PA) PA Archive

    British nationals have been urged to leave Lebanon after the UK Government said it is continuing to secure extra seats on commercial flights.

    Strikes in Lebanon by Israel have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many of its top command.

    The militant group responding by saying it is ready to fight should Israel launch a ground offensive, with fears mounting that the escalating hostilities between the two sides could result in a full-scale regional war.

    There are an estimated 5,000 British citizens in Lebanon and the Government says it is working on “all contingency options”.

    We’ve been clear whilst there are commercial flights available, British nationals can and, indeed, should leave.

    Prime Minister's official spokesman

    The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer has been “very, very clear” that British nationals “should leave now, particularly whilst commercial flights are still available”.

    The spokesman told reporters: “We’re doing everything we can to work with commercial airlines to maximise capacity because we want people to leave, and I understand that there have been extra Middle East Airlines flights leaving Lebanon over the weekend, another scheduled for Tuesday and we have secured seats for British nationals on those flights.”

    He added: “What we’re focused on at the moment is securing extra spaces on commercial flights for those who do want to leave and reiterating our calls for those to leave and to register their presence with us and book the first available flights.

    “We’re also working to send a rapid deployment team to bolster the efforts of our embassy in supporting British nationals who want to leave.”

    Asked why an evacuation of UK nationals has not started, the spokesman said: “We’ve been clear whilst there are commercial flights available, British nationals can and, indeed, should leave.”

    The spokesman also pointed to the deployment of 700 troops, alongside Border Force and Foreign Office officials, to Cyprus to continue work on “all contingency options and plan for a range of scenarios in the region”.

    He also said arms export licences are held under “constant review” when responding to questions about the UK’s arms sales to Israel amid a potential escalation of the country’s attacks on Lebanon.

    Asked if the UK would provide aid to Israel as was the case after they were attacked by Iran, the spokesman said: “Clearly we stood with Israel previously.

    “We do repeatedly say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but our focus now is on a ceasefire, and we call on all sides to show restraint, to step back from the brink and avoid any further escalation.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How close are we to all-out war across the Middle East?
    The Independent8 hours ago
    The White House denies that Biden calling for a ceasefire in Lebanon is a policy change on Israel
    The Independent1 day ago
    UK forces ‘played their part’ in response to Iran missile attack as Starmer backs Israel
    The Independent1 day ago
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Israel and Hezbollah clash in fierce fighting in Lebanon as Netanyahu vows Iran ‘will pay’ for missile attack
    The Independent5 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja46 minutes ago
    Germany arrests woman who allegedly passed airport details to suspected spy for China
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as her state ravaged by Hurricane Helene
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Trump slams US response to Helene, even as supporters urge cutbacks to federal disaster agencies
    The Independent2 days ago
    What you need to know about the new law banning employers from pocketing staff tips
    The Independent1 day ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    Girl, 14, seriously hurt in suspected acid attack outside school
    The Independent1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Michigan man accused of attacking Black postal worker with knife over Kamala Harris election mailers
    The Independent1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Family will ‘never forget shock’ of finding woman who lay dead for three years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Archaeologists perplexed to find prehistoric Spanish grave with twice as many women as men
    The Independent1 day ago
    Horse that led Queen’s coffin to lie in state given ‘animals’ OBE’
    The Independent23 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy