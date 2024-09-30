Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Tory leadership candidates have not acknowledged ‘how bad things are’ – Truss

    By Pa Political Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beWSJ_0vojpYtY00
    Liz Truss during the Conservative Party conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire

    The candidates for the Conservative leadership have not acknowledged “how bad things are in the country” and the Tory party, according to former prime minister Liz Truss.

    Ms Truss said the four MPs vying to be Rishi Sunak’s successor have to “explain what went wrong”.

    Kemi Badenoch , Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly are trying to drum up support from their colleagues and party members at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

    Speaking at an event at the conference on Monday, Ms Truss also said she thought the party would have fared better in July’s general election if she had still been leader rather than Mr Sunak.

    She told the in-conversation event: “So far, I haven’t seen any of the candidates really acknowledge how bad things are in the country as a whole, and frankly, for the Conservative Party.”

    “They think ‘all we need to do is show competence and we will be ushered back into office’,” Ms Truss said, adding: “They have to explain what went wrong, why things are so bad for the Conservatives and what they’re actually going to do.”

    The first of the leadership candidates got their chance to address members from the conference’s main stage on Monday afternoon.

    Mr Tugendhat was the first up for his interview session, and told delegates that the party had to “rebuild” trust.

    The Conservatives won 121 seats at the general election in July, down hundreds on their 2019 election results.

    Asked whether the Liberal Democrats or Reform UK were the biggest enemy facing him, Tonbridge MP Mr Tugendhat said: “The enemy is trust. We have eroded trust in ourselves and we need to rebuild trust in the Conservative Party.

    “Let’s be honest: people didn’t vote for that paddleboarder (Sir Ed Davey) to become prime minister and they didn’t vote for Nigel (Farage) either to become prime minister.

    “They voted against us. People woke up in the morning and they wanted to get us out.”

    Ms Badenoch, who appeared on stage not long after her rival, said she did not want to see the Tories die after the bad results at the general election.

    She said she could “help sell conservatism to get confident conservatism” and ruled out an electoral pact with Reform UK if she wins the leadership contest.

    The North West Essex MP said that she would work with Mr Farage’s party on Bills in Parliament, but added: “Anyone who’s not a Conservative has got to be defeated. For what it’s worth I don’t believe that Reform are real Conservatives.

    “They, like the Liberal Democrats, are not serious people. And by that I mean the Reform politicians.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NYVE_0vojpYtY00
    Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

    Migration, the NHS and the future of the Conservative Party are among the topics the leadership candidates are discussing with members at the Birmingham gathering.

    Mr Jenrick has said he wants to “get migration done”, echoing former leader Boris Johnson’s language on Brexit.

    Former immigration minister Mr Jenrick – who quit Mr Sunak’s government after pushing for tougher measures over the Rwanda asylum scheme – is advocating for a cap on legal migration in the tens of thousands or fewer and for a stronger version of the Rwanda policy.

    He told a breakfast rally on Monday morning: “If we have that cap, then we can stop talking about migration.

    “I want to get migration done.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAT6d_0vojpYtY00
    Leadership contender Robert Jenrick speaking at a fringe event during the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

    “This is a running sore in British politics.

    “It’s important that we settle this by having serious answers to these challenges.

    “Then we can talk about all the other issues that the public wants us to be discussing, like the economy and the NHS.”

    However, Mr Cleverly said that those offering a simple solution to tackling migration “don’t know what they are talking about”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQSok_0vojpYtY00
    Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly attends a hustings event during the Conservative Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

    Reflecting on his time as home secretary, he said that “under my watch” the “asylum rejection rate went up, our deportation rate went up, our net migration came down”.

    Mr Cleverly added: “I gobbed off less and delivered a bucketload more.

    “That is what gets us back into office, and anyone who sits here in front of you or on a stage wherever and says the simple solution is to do this one thing, they either don’t know what they are talking about or they hope you don’t know what you are talking about.”

    The Braintree MP also said the Tories need to stop “behaving like bloody children” in order to win back the trust of voters, and urged the party not to become the “marketing department” of rival party Reform UK.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Israel criticism has ‘crossed all sane boundaries’, Andrew Mitchell claims
    The Independent3 days ago
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Ina Garten claims Oprah Winfrey smacked her twice after she gave a speech
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    How close are we to all-out war across the Middle East?
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as her state ravaged by Hurricane Helene
    The Independent2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man who smashed Taylor Swift guitar with hammer at Texas auction speaks out
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute26 minutes ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Hospital staff broke man’s arm while restraining him and then left him ‘untreated for 24 hours’
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Israel and Hezbollah clash in fierce fighting in Lebanon as Netanyahu vows Iran ‘will pay’ for missile attack
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    UK forces ‘played their part’ in response to Iran missile attack as Starmer backs Israel
    The Independent1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent2 days ago
    Democrats quietly fear ‘overly defensive’ and ‘manic’ Walz will blow VP debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Archaeologists perplexed to find prehistoric Spanish grave with twice as many women as men
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump slams US response to Helene, even as supporters urge cutbacks to federal disaster agencies
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy