Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Children should not ‘dictate’ gender ID to their parents, Cleverly says

    By David Lynch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCRcT_0vojpQpk00
    Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly attends a hustings event during the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire

    Children should not be allowed to “dictate” their gender identity to adults, James Cleverly has said.

    The Conservative leadership contender said adults were instead meant to teach children about the world, as their brains are not yet fully developed.

    The former minister compared the slow biological development of humans brains with deer, which he said are “pretty much ready to rock and roll” within hours of birth.

    Mr Cleverly was asked for his opinion on teenagers socially transitioning without their parents’ knowledge, at a Conservative party conference fringe event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvXPE_0vojpQpk00
    James Cleverly with his wife Susie (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

    He said “childhood, adolescence and puberty is really confusing, hard and difficult” for most people.

    The Braintree MP added: “I clearly missed the memo when we collectively decided that children dictate to adults and adults don’t teach children, because that strikes me as a bit of a recipe for disaster.

    “We know, and this is not a criticism, it is just a statement of biological fact, human children are born with not fully developed brains.

    “It is how we get an animal with a very large skull through the pelvic bone of a woman.”

    Mr Cleverly went on: “Other animals don’t have this problem. Deer are born pretty much ready to rock and roll and they are up on their feet within minutes, they are running within hours.

    “Humans don’t do that, so this was the biological trade-off that we made through evolution. We have big brains but children are vulnerable and unfinished for quite some time.

    “If we lock things in, particularly if we do things which are irreversible medically, because someone who is not yet fully formed is dictating to adults whose job it is in life and society and evolution to protect those as yet unfinished and precious creatures, we are screwed.

    “So let’s stop doing that.”

    He was earlier asked how he would define a woman, and referred to his mother’s career as a midwife.

    Mr Cleverly added: “It is either XY or XX. That is it. That is the bottom line.”

    Later, speaking at a separate fringe event, Mr Cleverly said the Conservatives were “too blokey”.

    He told a hustings with the Conservative Women’s Organisation: “We have got to get better at harvesting all the horsepower in our party and that means women.

    “We have also got to recruit more women. We are too blokey as a party, and I say that as a bloke.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 195
    Add a Comment
    t
    1h ago
    That is done at birth, parents teach kids not to lie and doing that is living a lie, a made up wish in fairy tale land.
    Jim Kelso
    2h ago
    When a government agency official or employee of said government state interferes with a parenting of their child they should be held accountable for their actions if any thing happens to that said child ,
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    If you recognize these 8 behaviors, you’re dealing with someone who quietly dislikes you
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Selena Gomez Shares Details About Diddy Encounter
    TVShowsAce8 days ago
    Halle Berry says her children will have to support themselves when they get older: ‘I don’t want them to depend on me’
    face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Heidi Klum Uncensored In Sheer Dress Told To ‘Put It Away’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinjalast hour
    Ina Garten claims Oprah Winfrey smacked her twice after she gave a speech
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Kellyanne Conway’s daughter confronts her mom: ‘You had more rights when you were my age’
    Raw Story6 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Don’t Want to Get Married
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    I used to feel comfortable removing my hijab in women's-only spaces. But people post photos of everything on social media now.
    Insider2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    A Gen Xer with a master's degree hasn't found work in 9 years. He says he's only landed four interviews.
    Business Insider3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy