    Jurrien Timber says ‘dangerous’ football calendar a big topic in changing rooms

    By Philip Duncan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXhnS_0vojmwdH00
    Jurrien Timber has returned to playing after a serious knee injury (Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire

    Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber said he is in total agreement with Rodri , following the Manchester City star’s strike warning, and described the current fixture congestion as “dangerous”.

    The Netherlands international, 23, who spent nine months out last season with a knee injury, also revealed the increased number of matches is a “big topic” in the Arsenal dressing room.

    The Gunners will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Paris St Germain in the revamped Champions League group stage which has increased from six matches to eight this season.

    Earlier this month, Rodri suggested players could be forced to strike – before he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which has ruled him out for the season – with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker also expressing his concerns.

    “To be honest, I totally agree with them,” said Timber ahead of Arsenal’s fixture against PSG, which will be their sixth in 17 days.

    “It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool, but also our dressing room.

    “I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City, and they played again two days later, and that’s too much. I understand why players are complaining.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T0Oa_0vojmwdH00
    Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season through injury (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

    “It’s a really good point. The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less (busy) at the moment.

    “We’re just trying to be there every game to give our best, but it gets hard when the games keep coming and coming. Especially in England without having a winter break, it’s really hard.

    “I didn’t play last season, so I’m just enjoying playing right now – you won’t hear me complaining – but I totally understand what they’re saying.”

    Prior to Tuesday’s match at the Emirates, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hand a late fitness test to Ben White , who has been absent from the last two games with a groin injury, while Riccardo Calafiori will also be assessed after he suffered a knee problem in Saturday’s stoppage-time victory against Leicester.

    It's a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool, but also our dressing room

Jurrien Timber

    Jurrien Timber

    The Gunners are looking to land their first win in the Champions League after a goalless draw against Atalanta.

    PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, a former team-mate of Arteta at Barcelona, have won six of their seven games so far and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

    “They are an exceptional team,” said Arteta. “We want to win and we know after the draw at Atalanta with the number of games we have it is going to be really important, but nothing will be decided tomorrow.”

