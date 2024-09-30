Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Expert reveals how to tell what’s triggering your migraines

    By Abi Jackson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zF16_0vojkial00
    Common migraine triggers include alcohol and hormone changes

    As migraine awareness week comes to an end, an expert has put the symptoms in the spotlight to help those who suffer find out what is triggering them.

    While throbbing head pain is a key symptom, migraine is much more than just a headache. This long-term condition causes people to have migraine ‘attacks’ which can range from moderate to severe, sometimes meaning people completely lose their ability to function normally until it passes.

    There are different types of migraine and how they affect people can vary. But in addition to headaches , Phil Day, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, says symptoms often include “nausea and a sensitivity to light or sound”.

    Day adds: “You might hear the term ‘aura’ when talking about migraines . They are temporary warning symptoms like dizziness, blind spots and flashing lights, that will alert sufferers to an impending migraine. These will affect a third of people who have migraines and can last up to an hour.”

    Other people might experience other warning signs, such as suddenly feeling very tired and yawning a lot, peeing more, a stiff neck and sudden shift in mood. Pins and needles can also occur, and even difficulty speaking.

    “Although the precise cause of migraines is unknown, they are widely understood to be linked to abnormalities that temporarily affect nerve signals, chemicals, and blood vessels in the brain,” says Day. “And migraines can be set off by triggers that are unique to each individual.”

    This is why understanding triggers can be key in helping manage migraine. But what exactly are they, and how can you identify them?

    What are the migraine triggers?

    “Triggers are actions or circumstances that can lead to a migraine attack,” says Steph Weatherley, senior information and support adviser at The Migraine Trust charity. “Triggers are specific to an individual and can range from some foods, to hormonal or environmental.”

    Common migraine triggers include alcohol and hormone changes during the menstrual cycle or perimenopause. Lack of regularity with sleep and meals is also be a common trigger, while some people find certain forms of exercise and specific foods trigger attacks.

    “Dehydration, stress and caffeine” are also fairly common triggers, notes Day, and even certain shifts in the weather can affect some migraine sufferers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nucYC_0vojkial00
    Some people experience aura before a migraine attack (Alamy/PA)

    Weatherley adds: “Many people with migraine report that combinations of triggers can set off an attack, and therefore their sensitivity to a certain trigger may depend on the other triggers they’ve been exposed to at any given time. This makes identifying and managing triggers a difficult challenge for many.”

    Triggers and warning signs are two different things

    As mentioned, many people with migraine experience warning signs before an attack. These can often be mistaken as triggers, but they are not the same thing.

    “For example, a person may feel bothered by bright lights and then move into the main attack stage and associate the bright lights as a trigger that started the attack, when it may have been that light sensitivity was a premonitory (early warning) symptom,” explains Weatherley.

    Keeping a symptom diary can help

    “It can be helpful for anyone living with migraine to understand their triggers to better manage the condition,” Weatherley continues. “Keeping a headache diary is a good way for people to get an idea of their personal triggers and particular patterns in their migraine attacks.”

    She points out that “both individual triggers and sensitivity to triggers can change over time” too.

    Managing expectations

    In addition to the above though, Weatherley says: “It’s important to note that it is not always possible to avoid triggers, particularly those such as weather changes, so having realistic expectations when it comes to exposure to triggers is recommended.

    “People with migraine may find that even after going to great lengths to avoid their identified triggers, they still experience a migraine attack.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfaDD_0vojkial00
    It’s not always possible to completely avoid triggers (Alamy/PA)

    “Some triggers, such as interrupted sleep, can be difficult to manage, however having a good daily routine such as a regular bed and wake-up times, regular mealtimes, keeping hydrated and regular exercise can help manage migraine and general wellbeing,” she adds.

    “When combinations of triggers are identified, it can help to be aware and avoid those that it’s possible to (for example, avoiding alcohol during a time when routine change is likely to be unavoidable).”

    Triggers are just part of the picture

    Ensuring you have all the advice you need and suitable medication for your migraines is also important. And self-medicating with over-the-counter painkillers may actually end up making symptoms worse.

    “As migraines can vary so much, it’s important to speak to a doctor. First, they can diagnose the condition, setting aside from ‘just’ a headache, before working out the best options,” says Day.

    “Repeated use of painkillers can make some migraines worse, potentially leading to medication overuse headaches, a condition where frequent use of pain relief actually causes more headaches. Without medical guidance, sufferers might be unaware of this risk, and of the range of different treatments available that could be more effective and safer for long-term use.”

    Weatherley says: “Both acute treatments and, for those experiencing four or more migraine attacks per month, preventive treatment options are available and may be used alongside trigger management to address migraine.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Dakota Fanning says she was asked ‘super inappropriate’ questions as a child star
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Girl, 14, seriously hurt in suspected acid attack outside school
    The Independent1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman refuses to bake for husband after he complains about his homemade birthday cake
    The Independent2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    13-year-old girl accused of stabbing 7-year-old sister to death over argument about ‘flushing the toilet’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Dad allegedly ‘strangles his 1-year-old child to death’ for not listening to him
    The Independent2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Arizona mom decapitated by son when she should have been celebrating at own surprise birthday party, cops say
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Man accused of strangling his mother to death – then calling 911 to say what he did
    The Independent12 hours ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent1 day ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Archaeologists perplexed to find prehistoric Spanish grave with twice as many women as men
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Man who smashed Taylor Swift guitar with hammer at Texas auction speaks out
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy