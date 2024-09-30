The Independent
Le Pen goes on trial for alleged misuse of EU funds in case that could derail her career
By Alex Croft,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Jo Phillips
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
The Independent2 days ago
Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Alameda Post7 days ago
The Independent8 hours ago
California sues Catholic hospital after it ‘refused an emergency abortion to a mom whose life was in danger’
The Independent1 day ago
‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
NewsNinja4 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA3 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
David Heitz25 days ago
The Independent6 hours ago
The Independent1 day ago
Morristown Minute5 hours ago
André Emilio6 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
The Independent14 hours ago
M Henderson9 hours ago
André Emilio1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Uncovering Florida18 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.