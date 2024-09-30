Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Le Pen goes on trial for alleged misuse of EU funds in case that could derail her career

    By Alex Croft,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POteu_0vojbk2K00
    French far-right leader Marine Le Pen outside court EPA

    Marine Le Pen has gone on trial accused of embezzling EU funds, in a case that could derail her political ambitions thanks to a possible fine, prison sentence and ban from public office if found guilty.

    The leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, Ms Le Pen is accused of using EU funds to pay Brussels-hired staff for work that was unrelated to their business in the EU, which is not permitted under EU regulations.

    Denying any wrongdoing when arriving at court, Ms Le Pen said: "We have not violated any political and regulatory rules of the European parliament". She vowed to present "extremely serious and extremely solid arguments" in the nine-week trial.

    Coming almost a decade after initial investigations started, the trial potentially puts Ms Le Pen at risk of being barred for up to 10 years from public office. RN and 27 of its top officials are accused of having used money destined for EU parliamentary aides to pay staff who instead did political work for the party between 2004 and 2016.

    Investigating judges have alleged that Ms Le Pen, as party leader, orchestrated the allocation of parliamentary assistance budgets and instructed MEPs to hire individuals holding party positions. These individuals were presented as EU parliamentary assistants, but in reality, were allegedly working for RN in various capacities.

    The European parliament's legal team is seeking €2.7m (£2.25m) in compensation for financial and reputational damages. This figure corresponds to €3.7m allegedly defrauded through the scheme, minus €1m already paid back. Of that amount, €330,000 was directly linked to Ms Le Pen's alleged misuse of funds.

    Ms Le Pen lost to Emmanuel Macron in the second round of France's presidential election in 2017 and 2022. She is widely seen as a frontrunner in the next one in 2027.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2UoY_0vojbk2K00
    President Emmanuel Macron and prime minister Michel Barnier are seeking to keep the far-right and left-wing opposition at bay (AFP/Getty)

    Since stepping down as party leader three years ago, Ms Le Pen has sought to position herself as a mainstream candidate capable of appealing to a broader electorate. Her efforts have paid off, with the party making significant gains in recent elections at both the European and national levels. But a guilty verdict could seriously undermine her bid to take the Elysee.

    The national elections in the summer saw a coalition of left-wing parties win the most seats, but not enough to take control of parliament outright. After weeks of political wrangling, a new government dominated by centrists and conservatives has recently taken office – with the former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier being picked as prime minister by the president, Emmanuel Macron.

    Some political observers feel the trial could prevent RN from effectively focusing on their role in parliamentary opposition .

    Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the National Rally in 1972 – which until 2018 was called the National Front (FN) – was also accused of embezzlement, but judges decided the 96-year-old was too frail to stand trial.

    A conviction for Ms Le Pen and her allies would be a major setback for the National Rally which has made huge strides over the past half-decade to position themselves as a genuine contender for government.

    Called by Mr Macron after National Rally won big in June’s EU parliament elections, the French legislative elections have resulted in a fragile new government led by Mr Barnier - the EU’s chief negotiator in Britain’s exit from the EU.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhwgV_0vojbk2K00
    Le Pen could be hindered in her aim to succeed Macron as French president in 2027 (Reuters)

    But as opposition parties threaten no-confidence votes against Mr Barnier’s government, National Rally has now adopted a position of significant influence in opposition. Votes from Ms Le Pen’s party are needed for any no-confidence motions to pass.

    A major trial could serve as a major distraction for the National Rally as they divert time and money towards defending their finances in court.

    Party spokesperson Laurent Jacobelli said last week that Ms Le Pen was not worried about the trial. "She knows that what we are accused of is having a different understanding, as a French party, of what an assistant role is, compared with the European parliament’s understanding," he told Reuters.

    The trial is set to last until 27 November.

    The RN is under another preliminary investigation, launched in July by the Paris prosecutor's office, into alleged illegal financing of its 2022 presidential campaign.

    Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jo Phillips
    2d ago
    not surprised, the alt right is just a giant grift.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent1 day ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    How close are we to all-out war across the Middle East?
    The Independent8 hours ago
    California sues Catholic hospital after it ‘refused an emergency abortion to a mom whose life was in danger’
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent6 hours ago
    What you need to know about the new law banning employers from pocketing staff tips
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Archaeologists perplexed to find prehistoric Spanish grave with twice as many women as men
    The Independent1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Man who smashed Taylor Swift guitar with hammer at Texas auction speaks out
    The Independent14 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Girl, 14, seriously hurt in suspected acid attack outside school
    The Independent1 day ago
    Family will ‘never forget shock’ of finding woman who lay dead for three years
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump slams US response to Helene, even as supporters urge cutbacks to federal disaster agencies
    The Independent2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy