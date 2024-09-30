Open in App
    Antoine Griezmann announces retirement from international duty after glittering France career

    By Holly Patrick,

    2 days ago

    Antoine Griezmann has called time on his international career with France at the age of 33.

    The Atletico Madrid player and 2018 World Cup winner scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country.

    Man-of-the-match Griezmann put France 2-1 ahead with a penalty before a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Russia six years ago.

    Sharing a montage of his achievements on social media, Griezmann wrote: “It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life.

    “Thank you for this wonderful tricolour adventure and see you soon.”

