    • The Independent

    Agatha All Along major character identities ‘revealed’ due to Funko Pop toy ‘leak’

    By Jacob Stolworthy,

    2 days ago

    Agatha All Along has seemingly had two major character identities spoiled due to tie-in merchandise released as part of the show’s promotion.

    The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series – a spin-off to WandaVision – launched earlier this month, earning acclaim and reuniting viewers with a more stripped-down version of Agatha Harkness , who is played once again by Kathryn Hahn .

    In the series, Agatha recruits a ragtag bunch of allies to help her regain her former powers and to learn the secrets of the Darkhold , a mysterious tome featuring dark magic spells that is made of a substance found in the Hell Dimension. (For those who don’t remember, this is the place in which Doctor Strange is shown repeatedly fighting Dormammu in his 2016 standalone film.)

    Two new characters introduced in the series are generating plenty of fan theories. While their names have been mentioned in the show, it’s believed that they are actually two different characters entirely – who are far more important than they have initially been presented to be.

    Now, their Funko Pop toys appeared to have confirmed this to be true.

    *Possible spoilers follow – you have been warned*

    In the show, Aubrey Plaza ’s character is called Rio Vidal AKA the Green Witch – but fans have theorised that she might have something to do with Blackheart, due to several comic book references featured in the show, including a nod to the character’s father, Mephisto .

    However, according to an alleged Funko Pop toy leak, shared by @MarvelLeaks22m, Plaza will actually be revealed to be Death, who is known by Marvel comic book readers as Mistress Death/Lady – a character who was the one-time love interest of none other than Avengers villain Thanos.

    Meanwhile, Teen, played by Heartstopper actor Joe Locke , is claimed in the show to be Agatha’s son, whom she swapped as a baby to score access to the Darkhold. But if the Funko Pop figure is to be believed, this character has much stronger ties to Wanda Maximoff – and could even lead to a cameo from Elizabeth Olsen’s character.

    This is due to the fact that, according to the Funko Pop toy, he is actually Wiccan, an older version of Wanda’s son Billy Maximoff. If this revelation comes to light, it appears it could pave the way for Wanda to be resurrected after her apparent death in the MCU.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MxaC_0vocssJs00
    Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza in ‘Agatha All Along’ (Marvel Studios)

    It’s worth noting that the initial images of the Funko Pops have been deleted – but this would not be the first time tie-in merchandise has prematurely spoiled MCU surprises .

    Agatha All Along continues Wednesdays on Disney+.

    Michael Hassler
    16h ago
    we know.
