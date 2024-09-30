Open in App
    What does Australia defeat mean for England ahead of West Indies series?

    By David Charlesworth,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WF4BT_0vocI9Bw00
    England slipped to a 3-2 series defeat against Australia (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire

    England’s summer ended in disappointing fashion as Australia claimed victory in a rain-affected ODI series decider in Bristol.

    Here, the PA news agency takes stock of the past fortnight and looks ahead to England’s next assignment in the Caribbean , beginning at the end of the month.

    Was this a setback for England’s reset?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvDq2_0vocI9Bw00
    Adil Rashid was England’s leading ODI run-scorer ahead of the series against Australia (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

    A 3-2 defeat should be put into context. How raw England were ahead of this series was underlined by Adil Rashid being the squad’s leading ODI run-scorer, despite occasionally being a number 11 batter.

    In contrast, world champions Australia were close to full strength. Plenty of sides would have buckled at 2-0 down but England showed plenty of character to draw level before running out of steam.

    Losing to Australia is always a tough pill to swallow but but the wins at Chester-le-Street and especially at Lord’s demonstrate this young and inexperienced England side might be on to something.

    Who were the star performers?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7ExI_0vocI9Bw00
    Harry Brook sparkled as England captain (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

    A clumsy “who cares?” remark when speaking about modes of dismissal left Harry Brook in the firing line after his England captaincy debut at Trent Bridge but he led by deed not word thereafter.

    A maiden ODI century in Durham – after which he explained his comments had been misinterpreted – got England in the win column and his 312 runs is the most by a captain in an ODI series against Australia.

    Ben Duckett also registered two fifties and a hundred to make a compelling case that he should open at next year’s Champions Trophy, while quicks Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse burnished their reputations.

    When does Jos Buttler come back?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGI9Q_0vocI9Bw00
    Jos Buttler is set to return as England white-ball captain in the Caribbean at the back end of this month (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

    There has been plenty of scrutiny on Buttler’s captaincy since the surrender of both white-ball World Cups in the past 12 months and a lingering calf injury sidelined him for Australia’s visit.

    But he is expected to be fit for England’s trip to face the West Indies , which starts at the end of the month, taking back the reins from Brook and likely resuming his role as wicketkeeper-batter.

    Dubbed a “little bit miserable” in the past year by Brendon McCullum, set to unify the coaching roles in the new year, the New Zealander has made it his mission to put a smile back on Buttler’s face.

    Is there room for Ben Stokes and Joe Root?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nmy2l_0vocI9Bw00
    Joe Root, right, and Ben Stokes, left, are unlikely to be thrown on the ODI scrapheap (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

    Speaking mid-series, Stokes, currently convalescing from a hamstring tear, admitted he would be open to a white-ball return under McCullum while England stressed Root had merely been rested not dropped.

    The appeal of Stokes is obvious, given his starring roles in the 2019 50-over and 2022 T20 World Cup finals, while the balance he offers to the side as a fast bowling all-rounder makes him a must-have.

    England are unlikely to throw Root on the discarded pile as they have done with others. The security he offers the top-order was missing as England collapsed with the bat in the first and final ODIs.

    When could they return?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOXMe_0vocI9Bw00
    Stokes has not played a white-ball match for England since last year’s 50-over World Cup (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

    England’s Test tour to Pakistan is due to finish three days before the first ODI against the Windies. Anyone involved in the third Test in Rawalpindi will probably miss the ODIs in Antigua and Barbados.

    If Root and Stokes have designs on the Champions Trophy in Pakistan then being on the plane for three ODIs in India in February seems necessary to get back into the rhythms of 50-over cricket.

    What could England’s squad look like in the Caribbean?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXaec_0vocI9Bw00
    Ben Duckett is among seven players in England’s ODI squad who are off to Pakistan on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

    Brook, plus Duckett, Carse, Potts, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone and Jordan Cox all have little time to digest the ODI series as they will be on a plane to Pakistan on Tuesday.

    With many of those seven players set to miss out against the Windies, England could well have more fresh faces in tow. Dan Mousley could get his first call-up, while Sam Curran may return to the fray.

