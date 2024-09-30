Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Frasers Group makes £83m bid for struggling luxury brand Mulberry

    By Henry Saker-Clark,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLklj_0vocHPws00
    Undated file photo of the Mulberry store on New Bond Street, London. Frasers Group has made a bid to buy the luxury handbag maker (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive

    Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has made an £83 million takeover bid for struggling handbag maker Mulberry .

    The fashion brand has been hit hard by a downturn in the luxury sector and warned late last week that it would need to raise cash amid concerns about its long-term future.

    Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct and Flannels, already owns a 37% stake in the company.

    The retail giant said it put forward an approach worth 130p per share, valuing the stake in the company it does not own at £52.4 million.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbM7i_0vocHPws00
    Frasers Group founder Mike Ashley (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

    It comes after Mulberry said on Friday that it needed to raise more than £10 million after slumping to a significant loss for the past year.

    The luxury fashion firm reported a £34.1 million pre-tax loss for the year to March 31, compared with a £13.2 million profit a year earlier.

    It has said sales dropped more sharply over the spring and summer, with group revenues plunging 18% over the past 25 weeks as wealthy shoppers rein in spending.

    Within the accounts, Mulberry warned that the downturn has resulted in a “material uncertainty, which may cast significant doubt on the group and parent company’s ability to continue as a going concern” if its struggles continue.

    Frasers said it is pushing to take control of Mulberry partly due to these concerns about the long-term viability of the business.

    The company said: “Frasers are exceptionally concerned by the audit opinion in the latest annual report released on Friday September 27 2024, which notes a ‘material uncertainty related to going concern’.

    “As a 37% shareholder, Frasers will not accept another Debenhams situation where a perfectly viable business is run into administration.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKngl_0vocHPws00
    Mulberry said it is focusing on reducing its carbon footprint with a low-carbon collection. (Mulberry / PA)

    Mr Ashley held a roughly £180 million stake in Debenhams before the historic retailer collapsed into administration in 2020, with his stake becoming almost worthless.

    Mulberry was founded in Somerset in 1971 by Roger Saul and has celebrity fans including the Princess of Wales and Kate Moss.

    The company is being led by Andrea Baldo after the former Ganni chief executive replaced long-serving chief Thierry Andretta in a bid to drive improved performance.

    Mulberry has been contacted for comment.

    Shares in the company were 9% higher at 128p on Monday.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    SNL branded ‘irrelevant 50-year-old TV show’ as sketch backfires
    The Independent1 day ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Family will ‘never forget shock’ of finding woman who lay dead for three years
    The Independent1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hospital staff broke man’s arm while restraining him and then left him ‘untreated for 24 hours’
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Man who smashed Taylor Swift guitar with hammer at Texas auction speaks out
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Archaeologists perplexed to find prehistoric Spanish grave with twice as many women as men
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman refuses to bake for husband after he complains about his homemade birthday cake
    The Independent2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Horse that led Queen’s coffin to lie in state given ‘animals’ OBE’
    The Independent1 day ago
    What you need to know about the new law banning employers from pocketing staff tips
    The Independent2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy