The Independent
Japan’s new prime minister Shigeru Ishiba to call snap election as he seeks to turn round party’s fortunes
By Maroosha Muzaffar,3 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
William Saint Val5 days ago
The Independent9 hours ago
Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent18 hours ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
The Independent1 day ago
The HD Post13 days ago
The Independent20 hours ago
Alameda Post7 days ago
M Henderson21 hours ago
The Independent12 hours ago
The Independent1 day ago
The HD Post19 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as her state ravaged by Hurricane Helene
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
J. Souza10 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Michigan man accused of attacking Black postal worker with knife over Kamala Harris election mailers
The Independent2 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
The Current GA25 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Current GA8 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0