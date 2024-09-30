Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    School caretaker wins more than £183,000 on EuroMillions

    By Sarah Ward,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cndCd_0voc6dQa00
    John McDowell celebrates his EuroMillions win with the customary big cheque (Alan Peebles/PA Wire)

    A school caretaker is planning to take early retirement after scooping more than £183,000 on EuroMillions – and has helped to get his brother a passport for his first holiday abroad.

    John McDowell, 53, from Bathgate, West Lothian , is hoping to retire before he turns 60, and will use his winnings to help his daughters get on the property ladder.

    The father-of-three is planning to splash out on a new car, and to get his mother a new kitchen after winning £183,257.40 on September 6.

    Mr McDowell is caring for his father, and woke him up to tell him the news after seeing an email, describing the moment as “surreal”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBuOV_0voc6dQa00
    John McDowell, from Bathgate, West Lothian, celebrates winning the Euromillions (Alan Peebles/PA Wire).

    He booked a holiday for Egypt at Christmas to take his brother abroad for the first time, and has begun the process of getting him a passport.

    Mr McDowell said: “I absolutely love my job but winning this money will mean I get to retire that little bit earlier and put my feet up sooner.

    “I can’t wait to treat my family – my brother has never been abroad before so the first thing I wanted to do was book a holiday somewhere hot and sunny for us both.

    “I asked him whether he fancied spending Christmas in Egypt as it would be nice to spend some time swapping the cold Scottish weather for somewhere warm at that time of year. He agreed, so I told him to get a passport ordered. It will be a really special holiday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oacCl_0voc6dQa00
    John McDowell celebrates his National Lottery winnings (Alan Peebles/PA Wire).

    “I have been wanting to get myself a new car for a while, but I’ve been putting it off, but I’ll definitely be shopping for one soon. I like to travel up north to get away from it all, so I’d love to get an SUV-style car – maybe a Kia Sportage – to help me explore.

    “I would also like to help my daughters plan for their futures, so I’ll now also be able to help them to get on the property ladder when the time’s right.”

    He described the feeling of winning as “surreal” after three years of buying lottery tickets.

    He matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on September 6. The winning numbers from that draw were 12, 14, 34, 41, 47 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 4.

    Mr McDowell said: “On the night I won, I was just about to go to bed and had a quick look at my phone and saw an email from The National Lottery .

    “I was going to ignore it as I thought it would be nothing, but curiosity got the better of me and I had a look and realised it said I had matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

    “Everyone in the house was in bed so I made myself a cup of tea before telling anyone – I then woke my dad up to tell him and he didn’t understand at first – he thought I was joking. It’s so surreal, I still can’t believe it.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Arizona mom decapitated by son when she should have been celebrating at own surprise birthday party, cops say
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Dead inmate identified as suspect in 1995 disappearance of 6-year-old Morgan Nick
    The Independent1 day ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    The Independent1 day ago
    13-year-old girl accused of stabbing 7-year-old sister to death over argument about ‘flushing the toilet’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Girl, 14, seriously hurt in suspected acid attack outside school
    The Independent1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hospital staff broke man’s arm while restraining him and then left him ‘untreated for 24 hours’
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant shares daughter’s diagnosis after cancelled tour dates
    The Independent2 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Man accused of strangling his mother to death – then calling 911 to say what he did
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Family will ‘never forget shock’ of finding woman who lay dead for three years
    The Independent1 day ago
    SNL branded ‘irrelevant 50-year-old TV show’ as sketch backfires
    The Independent1 day ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy