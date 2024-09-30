The Independent
Crew of Vietnamese fishing boat injured in an attack in the South China Sea, state media say
By Hau Dinh and David Rising,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Daniel Pittman
2d ago
Ishmael Her
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com2 days ago
War History Online2 days ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun1 day ago
The Hill2 days ago
War History Online6 days ago
Shin2 days ago
Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
The Mirror US4 days ago
War History Online5 days ago
Multiple Delta Airlines staff members were arrested for smuggling millions in hard drugs through JFK airport
MotorBiscuit2 days ago
The US military is bracing for a fight with warships and more aircraft as further violence grips the Middle East
Business Insider2 days ago
NewsNinja7 hours ago
The Independent1 day ago
Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
The Independent2 days ago
alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
The Independent13 hours ago
The Independent2 days ago
Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
The Independent1 day ago
I was called to haul an old car away and found a 1966 classic valued around $70k – it’s a ‘labor of love’ to restore
The US Sun2 days ago
koreadailyus.com2 days ago
WyoFile3 hours ago
breakingone.com3 days ago
Uncovering Florida7 days ago
The Independent8 hours ago
David Heitz25 days ago
J. Souza10 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Interesting Engineering2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.