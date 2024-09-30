Open in App
    World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann calls time on France career

    By Pa Sport Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rvf8U_0vobWpfa00
    Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup in 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive

    France forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33.

    The Atletico Madrid player scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country and played an integral role in them winning the 2018 World Cup.

    Man-of-the-match Griezmann put France 2-1 ahead with a penalty en route to a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the showpiece in Russia six years ago.

    He also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2016 as France finished runners-up, losing out to Portugal, helped Les Bleus win the 2021 Nations League and played in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina a year later.

    Griezmann tweeted: “It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life.

    “Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon.”

