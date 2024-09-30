Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Widespread flooding has created ‘ideal conditions’ for rodents

    By Matthew Cooper,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBHlw_0voa1YDK00
    Rats in the Victoria area of central London (PA) PA Archive

    Householders are being warned about the dangers of increased rodent activity caused by recent flooding.

    Pest control body the National Pest Technicians Association is urging the public to keep food and waste secure, and check properties for any gaps, cracks, or holes where rodents scavenging for food could enter.

    With rodents’ usual food sources being disrupted by flooding, current weather patterns have created the ideal conditions for rodents to make their way inside homes and businesses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6LIB_0voa1YDK00
    Flooding around St Ives in Cambridgeshire earlier this week, after the River Great Ouse burst its banks (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

    NPTA technical manager Grahame Turner said: “ Rats and mice will often live in burrows underground, and rats will also live in drains and sewers.

    “Floods can cause these spaces to become waterlogged and lead to the rodents being flushed from their normal habitat.

    “They will seek refuge in drier, elevated areas such as homes, offices, and commercial properties including, of course, food businesses.

    “This increases the likelihood of infestations in places that might not typically experience rodent problems.”

    Mr Turner added: “Understanding how weather impacts rodent behaviour, and taking proactive steps to rodent-proof your property, can help protect your home or business from infestations.

    “Badly constructed, poorly maintained or damaged drains and pipes can act as entry points, bringing rodents straight into your property.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
    The Independent8 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Prince Harry visits small mountain kingdom of Lesotho where he is known as ‘the warrior’
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Convicted killer beaten to death by three other inmates in California prison, cops say
    The Independent2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Horse that led Queen’s coffin to lie in state given ‘animals’ OBE’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    13-year-old girl accused of stabbing 7-year-old sister to death over argument about ‘flushing the toilet’
    The Independent1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy