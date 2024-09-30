Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Eco-activists pour soup over Van Gogh paintings again hours after others jailed

    By William Warnes,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yM1OX_0voa1UgQ00
    A Just Stop Oil activist pouring soup over one of two Vincent Van Gogh paintings at the National Gallery in London, just hours after other members of the group were jailed for damaging the gold frame of the artist’s Sunflowers (Just Stop Oil/PA) PA Media

    Just Stop Oil activists have poured soup over two Vincent Van Gogh paintings just hours after other members of the group were jailed for damaging the gold frame of the artist’s Sunflowers.

    In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Just Stop Oil said: “BREAKING: 2 VAN GOGH PAINTINGS SOUPED HOURS AFTER PHOEBE AND ANNA SENTENCED.

    “3 Just Stop Oil supporters have thrown soup over 2 of Van Gogh(‘s) paintings in the ‘ Poets and Lovers’ exhibition at the National Gallery”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076smt_0voa1UgQ00
    One of two Vincent Van Gogh paintings targeted at the National Gallery in London by Just Stop Oil activists (Just Stop Oil/PA) (PA Media)

    The post featured a video of the activists vandalising the artwork before telling an angry crowd: “There are people in prison for demanding an end to new oil and gas, something which is now government policy after sustained, disruptive actions, countless headlines and the resulting political pressure.

    “Future generations will regard these prisoners of conscience to be on the right side of history.”

    The National Gallery confirmed the three activists had been arrested and the paintings remain unharmed.

    A statement said: “At just after 2.30pm this afternoon, three people entered Room 6 of the National Gallery Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers exhibition.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFnCk_0voa1UgQ00
    Just Stop Oil activists who poured soup over two Vincent Van Gogh paintings (Just Stop Oil/PA) (PA Media)

    “They appeared to throw a soup like substance over two works – Sunflowers (1888, National Gallery, London) and Sunflowers (1889, Philadelphia Museum of Art).

    Police were called and three people have been arrested.

    “The paintings were removed from display and examined by a conservator and are unharmed.

    “We are aiming to reopen the exhibition as soon as possible.”

    Phoebe Plummer 23, and Anna Holland, 22, were jailed on Friday after causing as much as £10,000 worth of damage to the artwork’s gold-coloured frame when they targeted it at London’s National Gallery.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Rio Roy
    1d ago
    Put them in prison
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man who smashed Taylor Swift guitar with hammer at Texas auction explains why he did it
    The Independent1 day ago
    Parole rescinded for former LA police detective convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Prince Harry visits small mountain kingdom of Lesotho where he is known as ‘the warrior’
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Dakota Fanning says she was asked ‘super inappropriate’ questions as a child star
    The Independent1 day ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Convicted killer beaten to death by three other inmates in California prison, cops say
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Horse that led Queen’s coffin to lie in state given ‘animals’ OBE’
    The Independent1 day ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    SNL branded ‘irrelevant 50-year-old TV show’ as sketch backfires
    The Independent1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Arizona mom decapitated by son when she should have been celebrating at own surprise birthday party, cops say
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy