Tottenham condemn ‘abhorrent, unacceptable’ homophobic chanting from fans during win over Man United

EPA

Tottenham Hotspur have told their supporters to expect the “strongest possible action” to any found to be chanting homophobic slurs, after the win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs beat the Red Devils 3-0 with a fine performance on the pitch, but off it their fans drew criticism for perceived homophobic abuse , believed to be in a song for Dominic Solanke, who scored the third.

The homophobic section of the chant does not relate to the Tottenham striker.

In full, the statement read:

“The Club is aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support at Old Trafford today.

“This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team.

“The Club will be working closely with the Police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting - we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy.

“We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays.

“We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club.”

Reacting to the statement and the chants from inside the stadium, the supporters’ association reminded fans that such language prevented inclusivity.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“We’re all Spurs fans just like you,” Proud Lilywhites said on X. “When you sing these songs, you’re telling us we don’t belong; and we do, as much as you do.”

Wolves became the first club fined by the Premier League last year for their fans chanting homophobic abuse and Luton were also fined £120,000 for the same, while a Manchester United supporter was given a three-year banning order in June by the CPS for shouting homophobic slurs at opposition fans before a match last year.