The Independent
Huge wildfire was started by man trying to cremate his dog, investigators say
By Ap Correspondent,3 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 145
Add a Comment
Dutch girl
1d ago
AP_000674.a6f234ec83ce4b6bac86ff456d1cc290.0414
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent3 days ago
Advnture2 days ago
Wide Open Country7 days ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun1 day ago
Shin2 days ago
Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
People5 days ago
Mens Journal7 days ago
War History Online6 days ago
Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
HELLO8 days ago
Millions of people will no longer get Social Security benefits – Seniors Say They Will not Be Able to Live When They Retire
thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Requiring Propane Cylinders Sold in the State to be Refillable or Reusable
waste360.com8 days ago
At least 25 feared dead as school bus carrying children aged 9 & 10 and their teachers bursts into flames in Thailand
The US Sun2 days ago
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times2 days ago
5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
fox13news.com2 days ago
jackandkitty.com5 days ago
Earth & Sky3 days ago
breezyscroll.com3 days ago
HELLO7 days ago
Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
Fox Business2 days ago
happywhisker.com3 days ago
‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
Mediaite8 days ago
NewsNinja12 hours ago
The Independent4 days ago
William Saint Val5 days ago
Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
The US Sun8 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
Latin Times6 days ago
Multiple Delta Airlines staff members were arrested for smuggling millions in hard drugs through JFK airport
MotorBiscuit2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.