Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Oasis tour live: Fans steel themselves for huge announcement as band tease ‘warning’ in North America

    By Roisin O'Connor,

    3 days ago

    Oasis are set to make a big announcement today, as fans anticipate the British rock band could be about to share the North America dates for their widely anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

    On Saturday evening (29 September), the British rock band unveiled snaps of huge billboards in various locations around the world, with the strapline reading: “Be careful what you wish for.”

    The posts to social media also included the time and date of Monday (30 September) 8am ET (1pm BST), and added the hashtag #OasisLive25.

    One fan shared a video to X/Twitter confirming an Oasis billboard in Toronto, while another was placed in Times Square, New York. Another billboard seemed to have gone up in Chicago.

    The Independent reported last week that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher were poised to reveal their plans for an international tour , having sold out all of their UK and Ireland shows in August.

    See the latest updates below:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
    The Independent8 hours ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    Scientists find evidence of ‘negative time’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Great British Bake Off in chaos as two contestants collapse and another quits
    The Independent1 day ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard now facing eviction after allegedly living large on taxpayer dime
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Pensioner, 96, thought to be oldest person in UK to be convicted of dangerous driving
    The Independent2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Prince Harry visits small mountain kingdom of Lesotho where he is known as ‘the warrior’
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Arizona mom decapitated by son when she should have been celebrating at own surprise birthday party, cops say
    The Independent18 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Coco Gauff helps carry Naomi Osaka’s bags off court after shock China Open retirement
    The Independent1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy