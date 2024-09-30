Oasis tour live: Fans steel themselves for huge announcement as band tease ‘warning’ in North America

Oasis are set to make a big announcement today, as fans anticipate the British rock band could be about to share the North America dates for their widely anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

On Saturday evening (29 September), the British rock band unveiled snaps of huge billboards in various locations around the world, with the strapline reading: “Be careful what you wish for.”

The posts to social media also included the time and date of Monday (30 September) 8am ET (1pm BST), and added the hashtag #OasisLive25.

One fan shared a video to X/Twitter confirming an Oasis billboard in Toronto, while another was placed in Times Square, New York. Another billboard seemed to have gone up in Chicago.

The Independent reported last week that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher were poised to reveal their plans for an international tour , having sold out all of their UK and Ireland shows in August.

See the latest updates below: