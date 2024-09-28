Open in App
    Three women injured after shots fired from car in Wolverhampton

    By Jordan Reynolds,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtwiw_0vnACLLs00
    Police appealed for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive

    Three women have been injured after shots were fired from a car in Wolverhampton .

    Police were called to Frederick Street at about 11pm on Friday and three women were taken to hospital.

    Two have since been discharged and the third woman remains in hospital in a stable condition, West Midlands Police said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z589_0vnACLLs00
    Police are investigating the shooting (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

    A spokesperson for the force said: “We are carrying out a CCTV trawl – and other enquiries – to identify those involved.

    “We’re working to establish why this happened and we’d ask anyone with information to speak to us. Such violence is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

    “We will have an increased presence in the area to reassure the local community.”

    Any witnesses should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, and quote log 5427 of September 27.

