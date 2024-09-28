Open in App
    • The Independent

    HMS Prince of Wales leaves Portsmouth ahead of major North Sea exercises

    By Ted Hennessey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kshcT_0vnABqEq00
    People look out from Hotwalls beach as the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sets sail (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire

    A 65,000-tonne British warship which carries fighter jets has left Portsmouth ahead of major exercises in the North Sea .

    People gathered to see HMS Prince of Wales leaving the port city on Saturday morning for a critical autumn training programme – which includes the Exercise Strike Warrior, off the Scottish coast.

    F-35B Lightning jets will embark on the carrier as she leads a multi-national naval task force of warships alongside partner nations.

    The exercise gives pilots the chance to achieve their carrier qualifications – while engineers, technicians and armourers learn how to support them.

    Wildcat attack helicopters, which use missiles to defend the ship, will also be on board.

    After the exercise, HMS Prince of Wales will continue a winter programme ahead of joining the Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific next year.

