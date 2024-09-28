City breaks that won’t break the bank

TravelSmart looks at the city breaks that are surprisingly affordable to have an amazing time in.

Benjamin Parker visits Lisbon , the portugese capital with stunning views and plenty of cheap food and drink options amidst good weather and relaxed vibes. Meanwhile, Simon Calder takes a look at the German city of Hamburg , steeped in history and strong in cultural curiosities.

The duo also look at Valencia and for those looking for something off the less-travelled route, Ben shows us round Tirana, Albania.

Follow TravelSmart to make the most of your holiday with Independent TV.