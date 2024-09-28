Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes: Dame Maggie Smith was blessing in my life

    By Naomi Clarke,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNwmX_0vmyVGBP00
    Dame Maggie Smith died aged 89 (Fiona Hanson/PA) PA Wire

    Downton Abbey creator Lord Julian Fellowes has said Dame Maggie Smith was a “blessing in my life” as he recalled her wit and kindness to younger performers on set.

    The star of screen and stage, who died in hospital on Friday morning aged 89, portrayed Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham in the hit ITV drama, the matriarch known for her sharp one-liners through the show’s six series and two films.

    With a career spanning 70 years, the Oscar-winning actress has been remembered for her versatile repertoire ranging from Shakespeare to the Harry Potter franchise, with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson and Rupert Grint among those to pay tribute.

    Lord Fellowes, who first worked with Dame Maggie on the Oscar-winning period drama Gosford Park, recalled the “extraordinary precision” she had in her work.

    He told BBC Breakfast: “She took Violet and made her a rather immortal character. And my great joy, I suppose, is that we were part of making sure that Maggie didn’t fade into the background as most actors do towards the end of their career, she probably was as famous as she’d ever been on the last day of her life.”

    The writer and Conservative peer also remembered her as being “very witty” and “very sharp in her humour” but with an “underlying warmth” which she would share with younger members of the cast.

    “Maggie was very kind to them, very encouraging, very nice, a real sort of mother of the company, which isn’t always what you would think of her as,” he said.

    “But actually, I think it made it for them a very rewarding experience.”

    After working with her on multiple films and on Downton Abbey, Lord Fellowes said he felt like they “really had each other’s rhythm”.

    “I knew how to write for her, but my God, she knew how to say it and I’ve never had it said better. So as far as I’m concerned, she was a blessing in my life”, he added.

    Michelle Dockery, who played Dame Maggie’s on-screen granddaughter in Downton Abbey, Lady Mary Crawley, said there was “no one quite like Maggie” in a statement.

    “I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family”, she added.

    Elizabeth McGovern, who starred Cora Crawley, the daughter-in-law of Dame Maggie’s Downton character, said she would miss the late actress “so much”.

    “All of you. All the pain and the fury. And the wit. And the loyalty. And the bravery”, she added in a post on Instagram which featured a photo of Dame Maggie being applauded as she walked out of the house where Downton Abbey was filmed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3svQ_0vmyVGBP00
    The King (then the Prince of Wales) speaks to Dame Maggie Smith at the Prince’s Trust reception at the 2016 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards (Adam Gerrard/Daily Mirror/PA) (PA Wire)

    The King and Queen hailed Dame Maggie as a “national treasure” and said they joined the world in remembering her with “the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances”.

    The British star, who won two Academy Awards for her performances in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite, won over Harry Potter fans later in life as the quick-witted, kind and formidable Professor McGonagall.

    Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizard, recalled how she who could “intimidate and charm in the same instant”, while Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, said she has “come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness”.

    Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, said he felt “incredibly lucky” to have worked with Dame Maggie as he shared a photo of them dancing in the film series to Instagram.

    “She was so special, always hilarious and always kind. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a set with her and particularly lucky to have shared a dance,” he wrote.

    Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, thanked Dame Maggie for looking out for the cast of young actors from day one of filming and for “showing us the way”, adding: “There quite simply was no one like her.”

    Sir Paul McCartney remembered the veteran actress as a “great person with a wicked sense of humour” as he recalled having dinner together over the years.

    “I first met her in the 1960s and had the occasional dinner with her so I knew her personality was irreverent and fun loving from the beginning”, he wrote in an Instagram post which featured a photo from her younger days.

    He added: “She will be missed but remembered with great fondness and love. Cheers Maggie. Love ya! Paul.”

    Dame Maggie had multiple Olivier Award wins having appeared in the National Theatre’s debut season in 1963, with tributes from the world of theatre remembering her greatness on the stage.

    British theatre owner and producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh said she was the “master of the zinger” while the National Theatre’s Rufus Norris said her “sublime craft and sharp wit were simply legendary”.

    Theatres in London’s West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday in memory of the actress.

    Born in Ilford, east London, on December 28 1934, Dame Maggie was an internationally recognised actress for much of her life after playing the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z04yC_0vmyVGBP00
    Dame Maggie Smith holds her Oscar for best supporting actress in California Suite in 1979 (Reed Saxon/AP/PA) (AP)

    Her career of more than half a century brought her recognition almost from the beginning and she received an early Bafta nod for promising newcomer in 1959 for the crime film Nowhere To Go.

    More Bafta nominations followed for Young Cassidy in 1966, Death On The Nile in 1979, California Suite in 1980, Quartet in 1982, The Secret Garden in 1994, Tea With Mussolini in 2000 and The Lady In The Van in 2016.

    She won best actress gongs for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, A Private Function and The Lonely Passion Of Judith Hearne.

    Her final roles included The Miracle Club, which follows a group of women from Dublin who go on a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which her character Violet dies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsH1t_0vmyVGBP00
    Dame Maggie Smith as she is made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by Queen Elizabeth II (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

    She was made a dame in 1990 and her array of accolades include a fellowship and a special award from Bafta, as well as becoming a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2014.

    She was treated for breast cancer and said in 2009 it had knocked her confidence to the extent that she became afraid of returning to the stage.

    Despite this, she was in 2009’s Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and continued with 2010 adventure film From Time To Time, 2011’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and 2014 drama My Old Lady.

    She was nominated for six Oscars, winning best actress in 1970 for her title role in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, and a supporting actress gong in 1979 for comedy California Suite.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Royal biographer explains why people ‘behaved so oddly’ around the late Queen
    The Independent2 days ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Brady Bunch star makes surprise admission about show’s child stars
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Days Of Our Lives cast pay tribute to ‘generous’ Drake Hogestyn after his death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant shares daughter’s diagnosis after cancelled tour dates
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Selena Gomez defends dancing closely with man other than boyfriend Benny Blanco at concert
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Texas man pays $4,000 for ‘autographed’ Taylor Swift guitar at auction then smashes it to pieces with hammer
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Storm activity caused turbulence on fatal Singapore Airlines flight, claims expert
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Simpsons fans left confused as series unexpectedly airs its ‘final’ episode – with a twist
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Diddy’s lawyer sheds light on disgraced mogul’s state of mind in jail
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman refuses to bake for husband after he complains about his homemade birthday cake
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
    The Independent2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    How to see the ‘comet of the century’ this week
    The Independent15 hours ago
    ‘Completely healthy’ promising footballer, 13, died suddenly after collapsing on pitch
    The Independent1 day ago
    Bride’s family goes wild as she makes dramatic wedding entrance
    The Independent1 day ago
    Phillip Schofield claims his homosexuality intensified This Morning affair backlash
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Jennifer Lawrence shares reason behind endorsement for 2024 presidential election
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio43 minutes ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    They joined the military thinking it was a path to citizenship – then they found out they were being deported
    The Independent2 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Tourist pleads guilty after throwing chicken named Betty White into an alligator pond
    The Independent2 days ago
    Girl says ‘that’s one way to be celebrity’ after stabbing two teachers and teenager in school, jury hears
    The Independent11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy