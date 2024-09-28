Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Student cycles length of Norway during charity ride in memory of friend

    By Rod Minchin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMBqE_0vmxs8FC00
    The trio at the end of their journey in Nordkapp (Ed Watson/University of Bristol/PA)

    Fierce winds almost unseated him and the sea nearly swept his tent away but nothing could stop a university student from cycling the entire length of Norway for charity.

    Ed Watson, a medical student at the University of Bristol, cycled around 100km every day for 32 days to complete the challenge in memory of Tom Love.

    He was joined by his brother and a friend in cycling from Lindesnes in the south to Nordkapp in the north.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARD8v_0vmxs8FC00
    The trio cycled 3,000km from the south to north of Norway (Ed Watson/University of Bristol/PA)

    Mr Love grew up in their home town of Amersham , Buckinghamshire , and showed his adventurous spirit by travelling by motorbike around Africa.

    In December 2022, he died while working in the Democratic Republic of Congo , aged just 21.

    The team’s 3,000km journey has already raised £6,000 for The Tom Love Trust, which supports children and young people in deprived areas of the UK and Africa.

    But the fundraising journey was far from plain sailing.

    Rain was a daily companion as they rode through Norway’s hilly terrain on their route to the Arctic Circle , where the nights lasted for just a few hours.

    “One night we wild camped near a fjord,” Mr Watson recalled.

    “We were woken up at 4am because the tide had come in and we were soaking wet.

    “That’s when I knew we were going to work well together as a team because the first thing we did was laugh.”

    Mr Watson added: “This trip is the type of thing Tom really enjoyed – being in the middle of nowhere, supporting yourself. He would have loved it.”

    On their donation page, Mr Love is described as “utterly kind and caring, funny and beautifully sociable – someone truly interested in and excited about everyone he met”.

    Although Mr Watson, his brother James and friend Tommy Davies faced challenges, they loved the adventure too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gLZM_0vmxs8FC00
    They celebrated after reaching the finishing line in Nordkapp (Ed Watson/University of Bristol/PA)

    They often pitched their tents amid sensational views, sometimes with the Northern Lights dancing above them.

    Mr Watson said: “Before starting the cycle, I thought the best moment would be getting to the end.

    “But for me the best moments were being out in the middle of nowhere, looking over a beautiful fjord, not seeing anyone else and just chatting away with my mates.”

    He is now back at the University of Bristol, where he is taking a year out of his medicine degree to study global health.

    Last year, he was the university’s men’s hockey club captain, a year in which the first team won the National Conference West.

    Back at training now, he says the sessions are harder than the hours he spent each day in the saddle.

    “Out there, all you’ve got to do is get up, eat food and cycle in a straight line. So getting back to Bristol and suddenly seeing so many people in one place was a shock,” he said.

    “As weird as it sounds, although I absolutely loved the cycle, I actually missed doing uni work.

    “There were definitely days when it had been raining all day when I thought ‘I’d rather be sat in a library with my mates.’”

    To donate to the friends, visit their donation page .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harry all smiles at London charity event for children
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm
    The Independent12 hours ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, is killed by his archenemy Israel
    The Independent2 days ago
    California wildfire flareup prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Dad allegedly ‘strangles his 1-year-old child to death’ for not listening to him
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Convicted killer beaten to death by three other inmates in California prison, cops say
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Brady Bunch star makes surprise admission about show’s child stars
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Boy, eight, dies after being shot in the head at farm
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Days Of Our Lives cast pay tribute to ‘generous’ Drake Hogestyn after his death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant shares daughter’s diagnosis after cancelled tour dates
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Selena Gomez defends dancing closely with man other than boyfriend Benny Blanco at concert
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Texas man pays $4,000 for ‘autographed’ Taylor Swift guitar at auction then smashes it to pieces with hammer
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Storm activity caused turbulence on fatal Singapore Airlines flight, claims expert
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Simpsons fans left confused as series unexpectedly airs its ‘final’ episode – with a twist
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Hezbollah leadership ‘wiped out’ by Israel as bombing forces 1 million in Lebanon to flee
    The Independent1 day ago
    Diddy’s lawyer sheds light on disgraced mogul’s state of mind in jail
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman refuses to bake for husband after he complains about his homemade birthday cake
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
    The Independent2 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Startling video shows Russian fighter jet flying within feet of U.S. F-16 near Alaska
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy