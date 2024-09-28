Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Israel-Hezbollah latest: Israel begins ‘targeted’ ground invasion of Lebanon and calls for Beirut evacuations

    By Tom Watling ,Tara Cobham,Cosette Molijn and Namita Singh,

    2 days ago

    Israel ’s military says it has begun a “targeted” ground operation in southern Lebanon , with its troops conducting raids on Hezbollah targets and infrastructure along the border.

    Ground forces were being supported by the air force and artillery carrying out “precise strikes”, said the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in a statement.

    Local residents in the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab reported heavy shelling and sound of helicopters and drones overhead.Israel described its offensive as “limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence” against Hezbollah targets that posed “an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel”.

    The ground invasion of Lebanon represents a significant escalation of the conflict in a Middle East that threatens to suck in the US and Iran. An Israeli strike in Lebanon early on Tuesday targeted Mounir Maqdah, commander of the Lebanese branch of the Palestinian Fatah movement’s military wing.

    His fate was unknown.

    In Syria, three civilians were killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the capital Damascus, Syrian state media said on Tuesday citing a military source.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biden says killing of Hezbollah leader in Israeli airstrike is ‘measure of justice’ for his victims
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, is killed by his archenemy Israel
    The Independent2 days ago
    Who was Hassan Nasrallah? Hezbollah leader of Lebanese militant group killed in Israeli strike
    The Independent2 days ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hezbollah leadership ‘wiped out’ by Israel as bombing forces 1 million in Lebanon to flee
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
    The Independent2 days ago
    What JD Vance did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Storm activity caused turbulence on fatal Singapore Airlines flight, claims expert
    The Independent1 day ago
    Convicted killer beaten to death by three other inmates in California prison, cops say
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Top Hamas commander killed in Lebanon was UNRWA employee placed on administrative leave
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Crew of Vietnamese fishing boat injured in an attack in the South China Sea, state media say
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as her state ravaged by Hurricane Helene
    The Independent14 hours ago
    Boy, 8, dies after suffering gunshot to head on farm
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Dad allegedly ‘strangles his 1-year-old child to death’ for not listening to him
    The Independent13 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Police in a cartel-dominated Mexican city are pulled off the streets after army takes their guns
    The Independent7 hours ago
    California wildfire flareup prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Driver, 96, who lost control of car killing woman is given suspended sentence
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    ‘Completely healthy’ promising footballer, 13, died suddenly after collapsing on pitch
    The Independent1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Netanyahu orders Israeli military to fight Hezbollah with full force – despite ceasefire push
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy