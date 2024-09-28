Who is Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah that the IDF claim to have killed?

Israel ’s military claim to have killed Hezbollah leader, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah , who hasn’t been seen in public for years over fears of being assassinated.

Hassan Nasrallah has overseen Hezbollah for three decades, carving a Shia political and military army, thought to be comprised of over 100,000 fighters - with their primary enemy being Israel.

Israel’s most recent strike on the group, considered terrorists by the UK government, was in Beirut, targeting their headquarters, where Mr Nasrallah is thought to have been at the time.

Hezbollah have not yet released a statement confirming the condition of their leader.