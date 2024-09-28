Strictly Come Dancing: Shayne Ward hits back on criticism he was ‘over-confident’

Strictly Come Dancing week two was eventful. Shayne Ward hit back at social media abuse, Chris McCausland made the best joke of the season, we had a Shania Twain number and Nick Knowles managed to dance after an injury meant he could only train for 16 hours.

In his VT ahead of performing, singer Ward said: “After the show on Saturday [of week one] I received some negative comments on social media saying I was over-confident. Some of them did get to me, when in truth I’m only human, I was scared, I was terrified. And I hid it behind as much smiling as possible.”

He was then shown hugging his partner Nancy Xu, before they performed their Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims. Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’ve seen the way the week’s gone for you and it hasn’t been pleasant in any way, shape or form.”

The first two weeks of the BBC competition had eased this year’s crop of stars into proceedings, with a launch show that saw the contestants partnered with their respective professional , and a first week of dances in which nobody was eliminated.

However, tonight, the judges’ scores from last week rolled over and will then be combined with the viewer vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off during Sunday’s results show (29 September).

Catch up on the events of week two here...