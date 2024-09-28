Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Strictly Come Dancing: Shayne Ward hits back on criticism he was ‘over-confident’

    By Ellie Harrison and Ellie Muir,

    2 days ago

    Strictly Come Dancing week two was eventful. Shayne Ward hit back at social media abuse, Chris McCausland made the best joke of the season, we had a Shania Twain number and Nick Knowles managed to dance after an injury meant he could only train for 16 hours.

    In his VT ahead of performing, singer Ward said: “After the show on Saturday [of week one] I received some negative comments on social media saying I was over-confident. Some of them did get to me, when in truth I’m only human, I was scared, I was terrified. And I hid it behind as much smiling as possible.”

    He was then shown hugging his partner Nancy Xu, before they performed their Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims. Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’ve seen the way the week’s gone for you and it hasn’t been pleasant in any way, shape or form.”

    The first two weeks of the BBC competition had eased this year’s crop of stars into proceedings, with a launch show that saw the contestants partnered with their respective professional , and a first week of dances in which nobody was eliminated.

    However, tonight, the judges’ scores from last week rolled over and will then be combined with the viewer vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off during Sunday’s results show (29 September).

    Catch up on the events of week two here...

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Boy, eight, dies after being shot in the head at farm
    The Independent1 day ago
    Brady Bunch star makes surprise admission about show’s child stars
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant shares daughter’s diagnosis after cancelled tour dates
    The Independent22 hours ago
    ‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage
    The Independent2 days ago
    Selena Gomez defends dancing closely with man other than boyfriend Benny Blanco at concert
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Texas man pays $4,000 for ‘autographed’ Taylor Swift guitar at auction then smashes it to pieces with hammer
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Phillip Schofield claims his homosexuality intensified This Morning affair backlash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Days Of Our Lives cast pay tribute to ‘generous’ Drake Hogestyn after his death
    The Independent1 day ago
    Diddy’s lawyer sheds light on disgraced mogul’s state of mind in jail
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Simpsons fans left confused as series unexpectedly airs its ‘final’ episode – with a twist
    The Independent20 hours ago
    She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman refuses to bake for husband after he complains about his homemade birthday cake
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio5 minutes ago
    ‘Completely healthy’ promising footballer, 13, died suddenly after collapsing on pitch
    The Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Tourist pleads guilty after throwing chicken named Betty White into an alligator pond
    The Independent2 days ago
    Bride’s family goes wild as she makes dramatic wedding entrance
    The Independent1 day ago
    Royal biographer explains why people ‘behaved so oddly’ around the late Queen
    The Independent2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Girl says ‘that’s one way to be celebrity’ after stabbing two teachers and teenager in school, jury hears
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Woman shares bizarre reason why Saks Fifth Avenue allegedly refused her dress return
    The Independent10 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    Harris airs ad mocking Trump over debate as he’s watching Alabama-Georgia football game
    The Independent2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy