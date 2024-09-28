Open in App
    • The Independent

    Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

    By Luke Baker,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HP265_0vmvAPhe00
    St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club Getty Images

    Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

    The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

    Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

