Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Fans bid farewell to beloved panda pair Ri Ri and Shan Shan before their return to China

    By Ayaka McGill,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZ4sn_0vmuk86H00
    Japan Panda Farewell Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

    Thousands of Japanese fans bid tearful farewell to their beloved panda couple that made their final public appearance at Tokyo ’s Ueno Zoo on Saturday before returning to China for medical treatment.

    The pair, Ri Ri and Shan Shan, are the parents of Xiang Xiang, the park-born idol that had returned home last year.

    More than 2,000 visitors, many wearing T-shirts and carrying items decorated by panda motifs, queued outside the zoo hours before the opening. Some said they camped out overnight to secure their chance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvgj3_0vmuk86H00
    Japan Panda Farewell (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

    The pandas , both 19 years old, arrived at the Ueno Zoo in 2011. Although their lease is good through 2026, Japan and China agreed to their return home as the aging couple need treatment for high blood pressure, according to the zoo.

    Hirono Sasaki, who waited to enter the zoo since 5 a.m., was crying. “They were always my source of comfort, so I’m feel extremely sad,” she said. “I loved seeing Ri Ri climbing trees in her old enclosure. I hope she can climb trees again when she is back in China.”

    After their hours long wait, visitors were given only a few minutes inside their hut to view the black-and-white animals. Lucky ones could get a glimpse of them nibbling on bamboo branches, but others could only catch them during their naps.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTZOS_0vmuk86H00
    Finland China Giant Pandas (AP)

    China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce. The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot.

    Pandas, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo, remain among the world’s most threatened species. An estimated 1,800 pandas live in the wild, while another 500 are in zoos or reserves, mostly in Sichuan .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, is killed by his archenemy Israel
    The Independent2 days ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Royal romance realized as Princess Theodora of Greece finally marries American fiancé after four-year delay
    The Independent2 days ago
    Convicted killer beaten to death by three other inmates in California prison, cops say
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Boy, 8, dies after suffering gunshot to head on farm
    The Independent1 day ago
    Biden says killing of Hezbollah leader in Israeli airstrike is ‘measure of justice’ for his victims
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Texas man pays $4,000 for ‘autographed’ Taylor Swift guitar at auction then smashes it to pieces with hammer
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Who was Hassan Nasrallah? Hezbollah leader of Lebanese militant group killed in Israeli strike
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    The Simpsons fans left confused as series unexpectedly airs its ‘final’ episode – with a twist
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Phillip Schofield claims his homosexuality intensified This Morning affair backlash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Storm activity caused turbulence on fatal Singapore Airlines flight, claims expert
    The Independent1 day ago
    California wildfire flareup prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Selena Gomez defends dancing closely with man other than boyfriend Benny Blanco at concert
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Bride’s family goes wild as she makes dramatic wedding entrance
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral
    The Independent1 day ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    How to see the ‘comet of the century’ this week
    The Independent15 hours ago
    Royal biographer explains why people ‘behaved so oddly’ around the late Queen
    The Independent2 days ago
    Diddy’s lawyer sheds light on disgraced mogul’s state of mind in jail
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mother goes viral after concerned neighbor stops her during morning jog
    The Independent2 days ago
    What JD Vance did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio4 minutes ago
    Woman refuses to bake for husband after he complains about his homemade birthday cake
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    ‘Completely healthy’ promising footballer, 13, died suddenly after collapsing on pitch
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy